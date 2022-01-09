×
BGIS Semifinals Day 3 LIVE scorecard and standings: GodLike, SouL, OR, Team XO, and more in action

BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 3 is now underway (Image via BGMI YouTube)
Modified Jan 09, 2022 07:26 PM IST
News

The BGIS 2021 Semifinals feature the top 24 teams fighting for the top 16 spots in the grand final. Skylightz Gaming is in the lead after two days, and Day 3 of the Semifinals is currently underway.

BGIS Semi-Finals Day 3 map order

Here is the map order for BGIS Semi-Finals Day 3:

Semifinals Day 3 schedule (Image via BGMI)
Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5:45 PM

Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6:35 PM

Match 3: Group A vs Group C - Erangel - 7:25 PM

Match 4: Group B vs Group C - Sanhok - 8:15 PM

Match 5: Group A vs Group B - Miramar - 9:10 PM

Match 6: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 10:00 PM

BGIS 2021 Groups Division

Group A

1. OR Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Celcius Esports

4. Team Chicken Rushers

5. The Supari Gang

6. Old Hood Esp

7. Team X Lions

8. Only Glitch

Group B

1. Team SOUL

2. Team X Spark

3. 7Sea Esports

4. R Esports

5. uDOG India

6. Enigma Gaming

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. Tactical Esports

Group C

1. GodLike Esports

2. TSM-FTX

3. Team XO

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. 247 Gaming

7. Orgless 5

8. Coxripmizo

BGIS Semi-Finals standings after Match 14:

BGIS - SEMI FINALS - AFTER M14
RankTeam NamePlacement PtsFinish PtsTotalCDMP
1SKYLIGHTZ GAMING785413229
2TEAMXO555110619
3OR ESPORTS4461105110
4GODLIKE ESPORTS3261939
5THE SUPARI GANG38508810
6TSM40377719
7CELSIUS ESPORTS512475110
8HYDERABAD HYDRAS5023739
9ONLY GLITCH37357210
10R ESPORTS3438729
11ENIGMA GAMING3733709
12OLD HOOD ESP31366710
137SEA ESPORTS3036669
14UDOG INDIA30356519
15COXRIPMIZO40236319
16RECKONING ESPORTS342963110
17TEAM X LIONS35235810
18ORGLESS FIVE3325589
19TACTICAL ESPORTS36215729
20SOUL29245319
21TEAM X SPARK27255219
22REVENANT ESPORTS2423479
23TEAM CHICKEN RUSHERS191332110
24247 GAMING418229

On Day 2 of the BGIS Semifinals, some of the teams at the bottom showed some spark. Team XO, who finished Day 1 in ninth place, played aggressively on Day 2 and secured second, with one chicken dinner.

Meanwhile, after a bad start, fan favorites Team Soul and Team XSpark stand in 14th and 15th place. After starting Day 2 in 22nd place, Hyderabad Hydras finished the day in fifth.

Skylightz Gaming leads the overall points table with 111 points, followed closely by Team XO with 102 points. OR Esports slipped a place but managed to finish on the podium. Experienced teams such as Orgless5 and Revenant Esports are in the danger zone, and today, they will have to perform in order to stay alive in this tournament.

Where to Watch BGIS Semifinals

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The Semifinals will be aired live on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel. Fill out the form given in the description to win exclusive gifts.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
