BGIS Semifinals Day 3 LIVE scorecard and standings: GodLike, SouL, OR, Team XO, and more in action

The BGIS 2021 Semifinals feature the top 24 teams fighting for the top 16 spots in the grand final. Skylightz Gaming is in the lead after two days, and Day 3 of the Semifinals is currently underway.

BGIS Semi-Finals Day 3 map order

Here is the map order for BGIS Semi-Finals Day 3:

Semifinals Day 3 schedule (Image via BGMI)

Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5:45 PM

Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6:35 PM

Match 3: Group A vs Group C - Erangel - 7:25 PM

Match 4: Group B vs Group C - Sanhok - 8:15 PM

Match 5: Group A vs Group B - Miramar - 9:10 PM

Match 6: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 10:00 PM

BGIS 2021 Groups Division

Group A

1. OR Esports

2. Reckoning Esports

3. Celcius Esports

4. Team Chicken Rushers

5. The Supari Gang

6. Old Hood Esp

7. Team X Lions

8. Only Glitch

Group B

1. Team SOUL

2. Team X Spark

3. 7Sea Esports

4. R Esports

5. uDOG India

6. Enigma Gaming

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. Tactical Esports

Group C

1. GodLike Esports

2. TSM-FTX

3. Team XO

4. Skylightz Gaming

5. Revenant Esports

6. 247 Gaming

7. Orgless 5

8. Coxripmizo

BGIS Semi-Finals standings after Match 14:

BGIS - SEMI FINALS - AFTER M14 Rank Team Name Placement Pts Finish Pts Total CD MP 1 SKYLIGHTZ GAMING 78 54 132 2 9 2 TEAMXO 55 51 106 1 9 3 OR ESPORTS 44 61 105 1 10 4 GODLIKE ESPORTS 32 61 93 9 5 THE SUPARI GANG 38 50 88 10 6 TSM 40 37 77 1 9 7 CELSIUS ESPORTS 51 24 75 1 10 8 HYDERABAD HYDRAS 50 23 73 9 9 ONLY GLITCH 37 35 72 10 10 R ESPORTS 34 38 72 9 11 ENIGMA GAMING 37 33 70 9 12 OLD HOOD ESP 31 36 67 10 13 7SEA ESPORTS 30 36 66 9 14 UDOG INDIA 30 35 65 1 9 15 COXRIPMIZO 40 23 63 1 9 16 RECKONING ESPORTS 34 29 63 1 10 17 TEAM X LIONS 35 23 58 10 18 ORGLESS FIVE 33 25 58 9 19 TACTICAL ESPORTS 36 21 57 2 9 20 SOUL 29 24 53 1 9 21 TEAM X SPARK 27 25 52 1 9 22 REVENANT ESPORTS 24 23 47 9 23 TEAM CHICKEN RUSHERS 19 13 32 1 10 24 247 GAMING 4 18 22 9

On Day 2 of the BGIS Semifinals, some of the teams at the bottom showed some spark. Team XO, who finished Day 1 in ninth place, played aggressively on Day 2 and secured second, with one chicken dinner.

Meanwhile, after a bad start, fan favorites Team Soul and Team XSpark stand in 14th and 15th place. After starting Day 2 in 22nd place, Hyderabad Hydras finished the day in fifth.

Skylightz Gaming leads the overall points table with 111 points, followed closely by Team XO with 102 points. OR Esports slipped a place but managed to finish on the podium. Experienced teams such as Orgless5 and Revenant Esports are in the danger zone, and today, they will have to perform in order to stay alive in this tournament.

Where to Watch BGIS Semifinals

Also Read Article Continues below

The Semifinals will be aired live on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel. Fill out the form given in the description to win exclusive gifts.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee