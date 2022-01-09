BGIS Semifinals Day 3 LIVE scorecard and standings: GodLike, SouL, OR, Team XO, and more in action

The BGIS 2021 Semifinals feature the top 24 teams fighting for the top 16 spots in the grand final. Skylightz Gaming is in the lead after two days, and Day 3 of the Semifinals is currently underway.
BGIS Semi-Finals Day 3 map order
Here is the map order for BGIS Semi-Finals Day 3:
Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5:45 PM
Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6:35 PM
Match 3: Group A vs Group C - Erangel - 7:25 PM
Match 4: Group B vs Group C - Sanhok - 8:15 PM
Match 5: Group A vs Group B - Miramar - 9:10 PM
Match 6: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 10:00 PM
BGIS 2021 Groups Division
Group A
1. OR Esports
2. Reckoning Esports
3. Celcius Esports
4. Team Chicken Rushers
5. The Supari Gang
6. Old Hood Esp
7. Team X Lions
8. Only Glitch
Group B
1. Team SOUL
2. Team X Spark
3. 7Sea Esports
4. R Esports
5. uDOG India
6. Enigma Gaming
7. Hyderabad Hydras
8. Tactical Esports
Group C
1. GodLike Esports
2. TSM-FTX
3. Team XO
4. Skylightz Gaming
5. Revenant Esports
6. 247 Gaming
7. Orgless 5
8. Coxripmizo
BGIS Semi-Finals standings after Match 14:
On Day 2 of the BGIS Semifinals, some of the teams at the bottom showed some spark. Team XO, who finished Day 1 in ninth place, played aggressively on Day 2 and secured second, with one chicken dinner.
Meanwhile, after a bad start, fan favorites Team Soul and Team XSpark stand in 14th and 15th place. After starting Day 2 in 22nd place, Hyderabad Hydras finished the day in fifth.
Skylightz Gaming leads the overall points table with 111 points, followed closely by Team XO with 102 points. OR Esports slipped a place but managed to finish on the podium. Experienced teams such as Orgless5 and Revenant Esports are in the danger zone, and today, they will have to perform in order to stay alive in this tournament.
Where to Watch BGIS Semifinals
The Semifinals will be aired live on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel. Fill out the form given in the description to win exclusive gifts.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.