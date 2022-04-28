BGMI All Stars Invitational day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

With 10 matches coming to an end in the BGMI All Stars Invitational, BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming emerged as table toppers with 125 points, followed by Team XO. TSM dropped two places to third position with 111 points.

Today, Hydrabad Hydras showcased brilliant form as they moved up to fourth place with 106 points. With two chicken dinners and 105 points, Revenant placed in fifth position, followed by Enigma Gaming.

GodLike and Team Xspark had another bad day as they are still on the second page of the overall standings. Global and Blind Esports had horrible performances so far, as they have only accumulated 5 and 8 placement points and are in fifteen and sixteen places, respectively.

BGMI All Stars Invitational Day 2 overview

Top 8 teams standings after BGMI All Stars Invitational day 2 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

TSM continued their momentum in the first match of day 2 with an 11-kill chicken dinner. Team Forever grabbed second place with 6 finishes, followed by OR Esports. Team XO showed an aggressive approach by claiming 13 kills to their name. Fierce was the MVP with eight finishes.

Skylightz Gaming secured their second chicken dinner with eight finishes in Miramar map. Team XO was in second place with three finishes, followed by 7Sea. GodLike and TSM came in seventh and eighth place with 6 and 5 points respectively. Team Forever and Team Xspark failed to secure any points. 7Sea Sarang bagged the MVP award with six eliminations.

GodLike Esports finished 13th place after day 2 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

By securing 11 finishes, Hyderabad Hydras emerged victorious in the third match and clinched their first chicken dinner. XO once again played consistently and came second with five finishes. TSM earned seven eliminations points but was eliminated earlier while GodLike had another bad match.

it was the second chicken dinner for Revenant in their nine matches. Sanhok's map was dominated by the team as they won both matches. 7Sea and Hyderabad Hydras had another good game, as they finished in second and third place with nine and eight eliminations respectively.

Skylightz Gaming beat Revenant to claim their third win in the final circle of the fifth match. The team took advantage when the fight between Revenant and Hyderabad Hydras occurred. Team XO was eliminated earlier without any points. Saumraj was the MVP with five frags.

Top players after BGMI All Stars Invitational day 2 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

NinjaJod is in top place with 24 kills, followed by Maxy. SprayGod took 18 finishes while Vexe and Fierce have 17 and 16 eliminations, respectively.

