BGMI All Stars Invitational Day 3: Schedule, map order, and where to watch 

Today is the third and final day of the BGMI All-Stars Invitational tournament. The Loco and Nodwin LAN event has been thrilling so far. All teams are performing their best in this first-ever BGMI LAN event.

The event will be streamed exclusively on Loco starting at 9:00 PM IST. Additionally, Loco is hosting a giveaway where users can win iPhone 13, BGMI UC, and signed T-shirts once they cross 200k live viewership.

BGMI All-Stars Invitational Day 3 map schedule

The day will start with a match on the classic map Erangel, followed by a battle on the desert map Miramar. A match will also be organized on the smaller map Sanhok, where the action will be fast-paced.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Invited teams

1) Team Insane

2) Team X Spark

3) GodLike

4) Revenant

5) Team XO

6) Team 8Bit

7) Team Forever

8) TSM

9) Global Esports

10) Skylightz Gaming

11) Hyderabad Hydras

12) Rivalry Esports

13) Blind

14) 7Sea Esports

15) OR Esports

16) Enigma Gaming

What happened during BGMI All Stars Invitational Day 2?

The day belonged to BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming, who accumulated 75 points in five matches with the help of two chicken dinners. The team climbed four places to pole position with 125 points.

Team XO had a consistent day as they maintained their second place with 115 points.

TSM had an average day as they slipped to third place with 111 points. The team has the most kill points, but they lack placement points.

Hyderabad Hydras had a fantastic day as they raked in around 70 points to climb to the fourth rank with 106 points.

Day 2 map winners

Match 1: Erangel - TSM

Match 2: Miramar - Skylightz Gaming

Match 3: Erangel - Hyderabad Hydras

Match 4: Sanhok - Revenant

Match 5: Erangel - Skylightz Gaming

The top five teams are stacked very closely in terms of overall points. Teams who can hold their nerves and perform consistently will be crowned champions.

The tri-battle between BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming, the consistent team XO, and aggressive TSM will be the team to watch out for. Fan-favorites like XSpark and GodLike have disappointed till now and it will be interesting to see how they perform today.

