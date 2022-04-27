BGMI All Stars Invitational LAN event Day 2: Schedule, map order, Day 1 overview, and more

The first day of the BGMI All Stars Invitational was filled with surprises, as several new players were experiencing their first LAN event.

TSM is currently in the top spot after an astonishing performance in their fifth match. They are closely followed by Team XO and Revenant.

Day 2 is set to kick off at 5 pm, and the top 16 teams will play five matches today. The organizer has barred fans from watching the LAN event owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi NCR. However, fans can watch the event live on the Loco app.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

3 Days LAN | 16 teams | INR 55Lakhs Prize Pool.



April 26, 5PM onwards, Only on



#nodwingaming #BacktoLAN #BackToLAN as The Challengers are ready to triumph at India's newest Esports Arena!3 Days LAN | 16 teams | INR 55Lakhs Prize Pool.April 26, 5PM onwards, Only on @GetLocoNow #BackToLAN as The Challengers are ready to triumph at India's newest Esports Arena!🔥3 Days LAN | 16 teams | INR 55Lakhs Prize Pool.April 26, 5PM onwards, Only on @GetLocoNow #nodwingaming #BacktoLAN https://t.co/n2DFdBVTvU

BGMI All Stars Invitational Day 2 map schedule

The first match will be played on Erangel, followed by Miramar.

Match 1: Erangel - 5.30 pm

Match 2: Miramar - 6.20 pm

Match 3: Erangel - 7.10 pm

Match 4: Sanhok - 8.00 pm

Match 5: Erangel - 8.50 pm

Invited teams

Team Insane Team X Spark GodLike Revenant Team XO Team 8Bit Team Forever TSM Global Esports Skylightz Gaming Hyderabad Hydras Rivalry Esports Blind 7Sea Esports OR Esports Enigma Gaming

BGMI All Stars Day 1 overview

With one Chicken Dinner and 67 points, TSM occupies the first place. The team was sixth, heading into the fifth match.

After securing a 17-kill Chicken Dinner in the last match, the side jumped to the top spot. Team XO is in second place with 60 finishes.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

secured the first place with 67 points.

Join us tomorrow 9:30PM onwards.



#LAN2022 #BGMILAN A Crazy end to Day 1 of #BacktoLAN as we got 5 different teams winning a chicken dinner each! @TSM_IND secured the first place with 67 points.Join us tomorrow 9:30PM onwards. A Crazy end to Day 1 of #BacktoLAN as we got 5 different teams winning a chicken dinner each!@TSM_IND secured the first place with 67 points.Join us tomorrow 9:30PM onwards. #LAN2022 #BGMILAN https://t.co/BpzTVlzMC3

Day 1 map winners

Match 1: Erangel - Skylightz Gaming

Match 2: Miramar - Team XO

Match 3: Erangel - 8Bit

Match 4: Sanhok - Revenant

Match 5: Erangel - TSM

Team 8Bit accumulated only 34 points despite securing a win in the third match. GodLike and Team Xspark came in 11th and 13th places, respectively, with 27 and 23 points. Both teams struggled to find placement points on Day 1.

7Sea and Blind had miserable performances and are currently in 15th and 16th places.

TSM has claimed 37 finishes so far, with NinjaJod grabbing 13 frags, followed by Shadow with 11 eliminations. TSM, Team XO, and Revenant would also like to be consistent on Day 2, while the bottom teams will focus on their placement points.

With only ten matches remaining in the BGMI event, teams will try their best to grab the top position and boost their confidence ahead of the BMOC Round 4.

