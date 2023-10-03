BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, top players, and more

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2 kicked off on October 2, where 16 teams are fighting for a total prize pool of ₹15 lakhs. Blind Esports dominated the first day by clinching three Chicken Dinners and scoring 89 points in six games. They conquered three consecutive matches, but they gained only 12 points in the remaining matches.

Team Soul was consistent from the first match and put up an emphatic show on Monday to claim second place with 83 points. The Omega-led squad also notched up a Chicken Dinner in the fourth match, which helped them solidify their position on the scoreboard. Their player Goblin was the top athlete of Day 1 with 16 eliminations.

Day 1 results of BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2 Grand Finals

Top 8 teams after Day 1 of Grand Finals (Image via Glazer Games)

WSB Gaming had a magnificent run in the last two games of the first day and grabbed third position with 74 points. The lineup impressed with an 11-kill victory in the sixth match, strengthening their lead in the overall points table. Orangutan’s strong performance in the last battle also helped them secure fourth position with 52 points without any Chicken Dinner.

GodLike Esports, a fan-favorite BGMI squad, was fifth with 52 points and 30 finishes after Day 1. The squad had only five points in the first game, but they did well in the second, third, and fourth matches. However, the roster stumbled in the last few matches on Monday. Team Frosty had a commendable performance and came in sixth place with 49 points. The side also emerged victorious in the fifth encounter.

(Image via Glazer Games)

Lucknow Giants and 8Bit came in seventh and eighth places with 46 and 45 points, respectively. Team XSpark had an average day, accumulating 44 points. OR Esports, led by Jelly, ensured 10th position with 43 points, followed by Enigma Gaming.

Numen and Revenant also had a mediocre run, as they posted 36 and 29 points, respectively, on the board. Gladiators Esports, led by BGMI star Destro, came 15th with 26 points, with 23 coming from eliminations.

Top performers of BGMI Battle For Revolution Season 2 Finals Day 1

Top 4 fraggers after 6 games (Image via Glazer Games)

Soul Goblin bagged the first rank with 16 frags, while WSB Scream got 14 eliminations in six matches. Blind Nakul executed their role perfectly and claimed 13 kills. BGMI pro Pukar from Team XSpark secured 12 frags on the first day.