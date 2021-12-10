BGMI: BGIS The Grind League Stage overall standings 

The final day of the League Stage of BGIS 2021: The Grind Scrims finally concluded. The six-day stage saw 32 teams battling it out for 16 final berths. The 200K INR prizepool event is the official practice scrims before the BGIS 2021.

BGIS 2021 The Grind League Stage overall standings (Image via BGIS)

Hyderabad Hydras, despite a bad day, managed to hold on to its pole position with 92 kills and 178 points. It was followed by OR Esports who managed to gather 162 points with the help of 80 frags.

Team XO climbed five spots on the final day to secure third place with 158 points. Orangutan Gaming saw a steep decline on the final day to the fourth rank while it was Owais-led Team Forever that secured the fifth spot.

Top 16 teams have qualified for BGIS The Grind Finals (Image via BGIS)

Star-studded Team XSpark finished on 144 points while its arch-rival, and one of the favorites to win the stages, Godlike came in at 10th rank. Both teams focused more on kill points rather than placement points. Fan-favorite Hydra and Soul also qualified for the finals at 11th and 13th rank, respectively.

It was a below-par event for Team 8Bit, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports as they finished on 28th, 29th, and 30th place, respectively.

Manty from Hyderabad Hydras was the top fragger with 36 frags, acquiring more than 6500 HP in damage to enemies.

BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 6 Match Summary

The first two matches of the day were played on Erangel and Miramar, and were won by Reckoning Esports with seven and six frags, respectively.

The third match was contested on Erangel and was claimed by Enigma Gaming. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming emerged victorious in the fourth match with 11 eliminations.

The fifth and final match of the day, played between Group A and C, was won by Team Mayhem with five frags. Both Chemin and Godlike were eliminated early but they managed to grab seven and five frags respectively.

Finals Day 1 Schedule

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

The finals will take place on the 11th and 12th of December, with 10 matches taking place over three maps.

