BMOC Round 3 Day 1: Schedule, map order, where to watch, and more about the BGMI tournament

BMOC Round 3 Day 1 begins today (Image via BGMI)
BMOC Round 3 Day 1 begins today (Image via BGMI)
Gametube
Modified May 05, 2022 02:02 PM IST
News

The third round of BMOC will commence today with Group A fighting for the top eight slots. Sixteen teams from the second round will participate in a series of six matches starting from 5.00 pm IST onwards. The round will go on until 8 May, with the 32 teams making it to the fourth round.

BMOC Round 3 Day 1 map order

Day 1 will consist of three matches on Erangel, followed by two on Miramar and one on Sanhok.

  • Match 1: Erangel - 5.09 pm
  • Match 2: Miramar - 5.48 pm
  • Match 3: Sanhok - 6.27 pm
  • Match 4: Erangel - 7.17 pm
  • Match 5: Miramar - 7.56 pm
  • Match 6: Erangel - 8.35 pm

Fans can watch the third round on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel at 5.00 pm IST. However, the Day 1 team names have not been revealed yet.

youtube-cover

The teams qualified for Round 4 of BMOC are listed below:

  1. INITIATIVE ACADEMY
  2. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  3. Team oneknockpush
  4. TeamTenacity Esports
  5. Walkouts
  6. HEROES OFFICIAL
  7. TEAM iNR OFFICIAL
  8. knock finish
  9. AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
  10. WSF Esports
  11. BHULE BHATKE
  12. Blue Whale
  13. Team Kinetic
  14. IMPRNT ESPORTS
  15. Gods OMKV
  16. Level 2 Esports TX
  17. UP50 ESPORTS
  18. Team Mavericks
  19. GREEK GODS ESP
  20. Team SNN
  21. Reborn Nova
  22. Team IRON SIGHT
  23. GOG ESPORTS
  24. Version 1
  25. ERROR ESPORTS
  26. Myst official
  27. LETHAL WARRIORS
  28. INTREPID ESPORTS
  29. Indian Patriots
  30. Team Solitude
  31. ACBC ESPORTS
  32. OPTxRISING FALCON
  33. WarMania Esports
  34. The Last Legends
  35. Team currency
  36. CELESTIALSxSCAR
  37. TEAM KERALA
  38. BALISTIX Esports
  39. EndLesss
  40. ONE NATION ESPORTS
  41. Team Bravery
  42. Alchemist
  43. RIS OFFICIAL
  44. Faith
  45. Team INVINCIBLE
  46. CRATIC ESPORTS
  47. G2 Battleground 1
  48. TEAM DESTINEE
  49. KO RETRIBUTION
  50. Tensai
  51. Team GL
  52. Zodiac Esports
  53. TEAM P6
  54. The Unstoppables
  55. Brawlers
  56. Redemption Crew
  57. Elite Squad
  58. Team Glacier
  59. Vicious Annihilators
  60. BurnX Official
  61. DeathMate Esports
  62. MYSTERIOUS X
  63. RETRIBUTION RTR
  64. TF5 ESPORTS

Previously, the second round which was played between 30 April and 3 May, featured a total of 256 teams. These teams were divided into 16 groups, and only the top four teams from each group advanced to the third round. Two teams (Infinity X and Blac Official) were disqualified for using hacks.

The underdog teams will have a great chance to showcase their skill after making it to the fourth round, which will also feature 32 seasoned teams that have been directly invited. BMOC will function as the qualifiers for the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS), which will boast a total prize pool of ₹2 crores. Only the top 24 teams from the fourth round of BMOC will make it to BMPS.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

