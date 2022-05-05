BMOC Round 3 Day 1: Schedule, map order, where to watch, and more about the BGMI tournament

The third round of BMOC will commence today with Group A fighting for the top eight slots. Sixteen teams from the second round will participate in a series of six matches starting from 5.00 pm IST onwards. The round will go on until 8 May, with the 32 teams making it to the fourth round.

BMOC Round 3 Day 1 map order

Day 1 will consist of three matches on Erangel, followed by two on Miramar and one on Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - 5.09 pm

Match 2: Miramar - 5.48 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - 6.27 pm

Match 4: Erangel - 7.17 pm

Match 5: Miramar - 7.56 pm

Match 6: Erangel - 8.35 pm

Fans can watch the third round on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel at 5.00 pm IST. However, the Day 1 team names have not been revealed yet.

The teams qualified for Round 4 of BMOC are listed below:

INITIATIVE ACADEMY ASLAAA ESPORTS Team oneknockpush TeamTenacity Esports Walkouts HEROES OFFICIAL TEAM iNR OFFICIAL knock finish AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS WSF Esports BHULE BHATKE Blue Whale Team Kinetic IMPRNT ESPORTS Gods OMKV Level 2 Esports TX UP50 ESPORTS Team Mavericks GREEK GODS ESP Team SNN Reborn Nova Team IRON SIGHT GOG ESPORTS Version 1 ERROR ESPORTS Myst official LETHAL WARRIORS INTREPID ESPORTS Indian Patriots Team Solitude ACBC ESPORTS OPTxRISING FALCON WarMania Esports The Last Legends Team currency CELESTIALSxSCAR TEAM KERALA BALISTIX Esports EndLesss ONE NATION ESPORTS Team Bravery Alchemist RIS OFFICIAL Faith Team INVINCIBLE CRATIC ESPORTS G2 Battleground 1 TEAM DESTINEE KO RETRIBUTION Tensai Team GL Zodiac Esports TEAM P6 The Unstoppables Brawlers Redemption Crew Elite Squad Team Glacier Vicious Annihilators BurnX Official DeathMate Esports MYSTERIOUS X RETRIBUTION RTR TF5 ESPORTS

Previously, the second round which was played between 30 April and 3 May, featured a total of 256 teams. These teams were divided into 16 groups, and only the top four teams from each group advanced to the third round. Two teams (Infinity X and Blac Official) were disqualified for using hacks.

The underdog teams will have a great chance to showcase their skill after making it to the fourth round, which will also feature 32 seasoned teams that have been directly invited. BMOC will function as the qualifiers for the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS), which will boast a total prize pool of ₹2 crores. Only the top 24 teams from the fourth round of BMOC will make it to BMPS.

Edited by Siddharth Satish