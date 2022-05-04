Two teams disqualified from Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) for using third-party software 

The third round of the BMOC begins on May 5 and runs through May 8. To decide the final 32 teams, a total of 64 squads will battle in a best-of-six format. In an effort to prevent hackers from spoiling the game, Krafton has put a lot of effort into security.

Krafton has implemented the GAC anti-cheat app to help them scan for cheaters. In the latest developments, Krafton has banned two teams due to the use of illicit applications. The team names are-

Infinity X

BLAC Official

Blac played in Group 10 while Infinity fared in Group 1. In the second round of BMOC, both teams had one chicken dinner each. A few days back, Krafton banned more than 40 teams for violating the rules. This proactivity by Krafton is being appreciated by players and fans.

Qualified teams for BMOC Round 3

INITIATIVE ACADEMY ASLAAA ESPORTS Team oneknockpush TeamTenacity Esports Wakouts HEROES OFFICIAL TEAM iNR OFFICIAL knock finish AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS WSF Esports BHULE BHATKE Blue Whale Team Kinetic IMPRNT ESPORTS Gods OMKV Level 2 Esports TX UP50 ESPORTS Team Mavericks GREEK GODS ESP Team SNN Reborn Nova Team IRON SIGHT GOG ESPORTS Version 1 ERROR ESPORTS Myst official LETHAL WARRIORS INTREPID ESPORTS Indian Patriots Team Solitude ACBC ESPORTS OPTxRISING FALCON WarMania Esports The Last Legends Team currency CELESTIALSxSCAR TEAM KERALA BALISTIX Esports EndLesss ONE NATION ESPORTS Team Bravery Alchemist RIS OFFICIAL Faith Team INVINCIBLE CRATIC ESPORTS G2 Battleground 1 TEAM DESTINEE KO RETRIBUTION Tensai Team GL Zodiac Esports TEAM P6 The Unstoppables Brawlers Redemption Crew Elite Squad Team Glacier Vicious Annihilators BurnX Official DeathMate Esports MYSTERIOUS X RETRIBUTION RTR TF5 ESPORTS

The third-round qualified teams will be seeded into four groups. Each group will play six matches, with the top eight clubs from each group qualifying for the ultimate round. In the fourth round, the top 32 teams from Round 3 of the Online Qualifiers, as well as 32 invited teams, will be seeded into four groups.

Each group will once again play six games, with the top six teams qualifying for the Pro-Series. The fourth round will be the final round of BMOC and will take place from 12 to 15 May.

BMOC Format (Image via BGMI)

The first-ever Pro Series will take place from 19 May to 12 June. There will be two stages: a league and finals, and both will be played in 24 matches.

The level of competition is rising with every passing day. Every team is trying new things in order to shine. The upcoming month will be a treat for BGMI fans as they will see their favorite players competing in the biggest esports event in the country.

