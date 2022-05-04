×
Two teams disqualified from Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) for using third-party software 

Krafton disqualified two teams from BMOC (Image via BGMI)
Modified May 04, 2022 06:54 AM IST
News

The third round of the BMOC begins on May 5 and runs through May 8. To decide the final 32 teams, a total of 64 squads will battle in a best-of-six format. In an effort to prevent hackers from spoiling the game, Krafton has put a lot of effort into security.

Krafton has implemented the GAC anti-cheat app to help them scan for cheaters. In the latest developments, Krafton has banned two teams due to the use of illicit applications. The team names are-

  • Infinity X
  • BLAC Official

Blac played in Group 10 while Infinity fared in Group 1. In the second round of BMOC, both teams had one chicken dinner each. A few days back, Krafton banned more than 40 teams for violating the rules. This proactivity by Krafton is being appreciated by players and fans.

Qualified teams for BMOC Round 3

  1. INITIATIVE ACADEMY
  2. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  3. Team oneknockpush
  4. TeamTenacity Esports
  5. Wakouts
  6. HEROES OFFICIAL
  7. TEAM iNR OFFICIAL
  8. knock finish
  9. AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
  10. WSF Esports
  11. BHULE BHATKE
  12. Blue Whale
  13. Team Kinetic
  14. IMPRNT ESPORTS
  15. Gods OMKV
  16. Level 2 Esports TX
  17. UP50 ESPORTS
  18. Team Mavericks
  19. GREEK GODS ESP
  20. Team SNN
  21. Reborn Nova
  22. Team IRON SIGHT
  23. GOG ESPORTS
  24. Version 1
  25. ERROR ESPORTS
  26. Myst official
  27. LETHAL WARRIORS
  28. INTREPID ESPORTS
  29. Indian Patriots
  30. Team Solitude
  31. ACBC ESPORTS
  32. OPTxRISING FALCON
  33. WarMania Esports
  34. The Last Legends
  35. Team currency
  36. CELESTIALSxSCAR
  37. TEAM KERALA
  38. BALISTIX Esports
  39. EndLesss
  40. ONE NATION ESPORTS
  41. Team Bravery
  42. Alchemist
  43. RIS OFFICIAL
  44. Faith
  45. Team INVINCIBLE
  46. CRATIC ESPORTS
  47. G2 Battleground 1
  48. TEAM DESTINEE
  49. KO RETRIBUTION
  50. Tensai
  51. Team GL
  52. Zodiac Esports
  53. TEAM P6
  54. The Unstoppables
  55. Brawlers
  56. Redemption Crew
  57. Elite Squad
  58. Team Glacier
  59. Vicious Annihilators
  60. BurnX Official
  61. DeathMate Esports
  62. MYSTERIOUS X
  63. RETRIBUTION RTR
  64. TF5 ESPORTS

The third-round qualified teams will be seeded into four groups. Each group will play six matches, with the top eight clubs from each group qualifying for the ultimate round. In the fourth round, the top 32 teams from Round 3 of the Online Qualifiers, as well as 32 invited teams, will be seeded into four groups.

Each group will once again play six games, with the top six teams qualifying for the Pro-Series. The fourth round will be the final round of BMOC and will take place from 12 to 15 May.

BMOC Format (Image via BGMI)
BMOC Format (Image via BGMI)

The first-ever Pro Series will take place from 19 May to 12 June. There will be two stages: a league and finals, and both will be played in 24 matches.

The level of competition is rising with every passing day. Every team is trying new things in order to shine. The upcoming month will be a treat for BGMI fans as they will see their favorite players competing in the biggest esports event in the country.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

