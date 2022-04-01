BGMI: BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 1 overall standings

BMOC The Grind, a BGMI practice scrim, commenced today. Team XO dominated the opening day, as they accumulated 69 points in only three matches.

Team Soul also found some momentum on the first day and collected 51 points. FS and Global Esports came in third and fourth place, respectively, with 44 and 38 points. GodLike Esports had an average day as they grabbed 22nd place with 15 points. 7Sea and Hyderabad Hydras finished in seventh and eighth place with 35 and 33 points, respectively.

With only 10 points, TSM had a bad start and only secured one kill in their three matches. Hydra Officials had a tough day as they collected only two points.

The Qualifiers will have a total of 24 matches, with each team playing 12 matches. The top 24 will make it to the League Stage.

BMOC The Grind Day 1 standings

BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 1 overall ranking (Image via BGMI)

The first match played between Group A and B was won by Chemin Esports with 15 frags. Team Soul came second with 11 finishes. CES Justin took six kills in the match.

Team XO secured 35 points in the the second match, with 20 points coming from eliminations. Their star player Fierce grabbed seven finishes. Global Esports collected 19 points during the match. Team Soul, led by Omega, occupied ninth place with three points.

With 25 points, Team Soul won their third match on the Sanhok map. Global Esports once again secured second place. GodLike grabbed 12th place with two points. Aceblack emerged as the MVP with four finishes.

The fourth match in Erangel, played between Group B and C, was claimed by Team XO with 18 kills. Fierce was the MVP of the match with six kills. Their IGL Sensei also grabbed five kills. Team Mayhem managed to secure 20 points in the match.

The fifth and the sixth matches were clinched by FS and Team X Spark, respectively. With the win, Team X Spark ended the day in the sixth spot. Team XO was eliminated earlier from the sixth match and got one point.

Edited by Siddharth Satish