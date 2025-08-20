BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage took place on August 20. Sinewy Esports moved up to first place with 57 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience and Team Insane grabbed second and third place, respectively. Both teams have earned 56 points each in their six matches.
Mysterious4xCaleb7 slipped from first to fourth place with 49 points. Versatile Esports jumped to fifth with 46 points. The Shadow-led experienced BGMI team has played only three matches in the first two days of the League. Nebula, Team Tamilas, and Vasista Esports have scored 32 points each.
Cincinnati Kids, led by BGMI pro Juicy, was 12th with 22 points. Myth Hawks ranked 17th with 13 points. Godsaints Girls and DO OR DIE scored 10 points each. Alibaba Raiders were in the bottom with only three points.
Day 2 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage
- Sinewy Esports - 57 points
- Team Resilience - 56 points
- TEAM iNSANE - 56 points
- Caleb7xMysterious4 - 49 points
- Team Versatile - 46 points
- Team H4K - 35 points
- Nebula Esports - 32 points
- Team Tamilas - 32 points
- Vasista Esports - 32 points
- Gods For Reason - 30 points
- Bot Army - 25 points
- Cincinnati Kids - 22 points
- Autobotz Esports - 21 points
- 2OP Official - 18 points
- Rivalry NRI - 18 points
- Jaguar Esports - 15 points
- Myth Hawks - 13 points
- Godsaints Girls - 10 points
- Do Or Die - 10 points
- EMP HOTSHOTS - 9 points
- Gods Omen - 9 points
- Helix Esports - 7 points
- Blitz Esports - 6 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 3 points
Match 4 - Erangel
Team Versatile registered a huge 27-point victory in the first encounter of Day 2. Their BGMI star Ninjajod alone took 11 eliminations. Autobotz and Rivalry secured 14 and 12 points, respectively. Team Insane earned nine points.
Match 5 - Miramar
Resilience claimed a mammoth 31-point Chicken Dinner. Nebula managed 20 impressive points. H4K added eight points to their name. Sinewy and Team Insane took seven points each. Versatile collected only four points in this game.
Match 6 - Sanhok
Sinewy emerged victorious in the last battle of Day 2 with 18 points. Team Tamilas and Vasista also performed well, securing 16 and 15 points, respectively. Mysterious4, Team Insnae, and Godsaints Girls scored 13, 12, and 10 points, respectively.