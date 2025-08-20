BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage took place on August 20. Sinewy Esports moved up to first place with 57 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience and Team Insane grabbed second and third place, respectively. Both teams have earned 56 points each in their six matches.

Mysterious4xCaleb7 slipped from first to fourth place with 49 points. Versatile Esports jumped to fifth with 46 points. The Shadow-led experienced BGMI team has played only three matches in the first two days of the League. Nebula, Team Tamilas, and Vasista Esports have scored 32 points each.

Cincinnati Kids, led by BGMI pro Juicy, was 12th with 22 points. Myth Hawks ranked 17th with 13 points. Godsaints Girls and DO OR DIE scored 10 points each. Alibaba Raiders were in the bottom with only three points.

Day 2 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage

Sinewy Esports - 57 points Team Resilience - 56 points TEAM iNSANE - 56 points Caleb7xMysterious4 - 49 points Team Versatile - 46 points Team H4K - 35 points Nebula Esports - 32 points Team Tamilas - 32 points Vasista Esports - 32 points Gods For Reason - 30 points Bot Army - 25 points Cincinnati Kids - 22 points Autobotz Esports - 21 points 2OP Official - 18 points Rivalry NRI - 18 points Jaguar Esports - 15 points Myth Hawks - 13 points Godsaints Girls - 10 points Do Or Die - 10 points EMP HOTSHOTS - 9 points Gods Omen - 9 points Helix Esports - 7 points Blitz Esports - 6 points Alibaba Raiders - 3 points

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Versatile registered a huge 27-point victory in the first encounter of Day 2. Their BGMI star Ninjajod alone took 11 eliminations. Autobotz and Rivalry secured 14 and 12 points, respectively. Team Insane earned nine points.

Top players after Day 2 of BGCS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Match 5 - Miramar

Resilience claimed a mammoth 31-point Chicken Dinner. Nebula managed 20 impressive points. H4K added eight points to their name. Sinewy and Team Insane took seven points each. Versatile collected only four points in this game.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Sinewy emerged victorious in the last battle of Day 2 with 18 points. Team Tamilas and Vasista also performed well, securing 16 and 15 points, respectively. Mysterious4, Team Insnae, and Godsaints Girls scored 13, 12, and 10 points, respectively.

About the author Gametube