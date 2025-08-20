BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 20, 2025 10:04 GMT
Team Versatile performed well on Day 2 of BGCS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Team Versatile performed well on Day 2 of BGCS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage took place on August 20. Sinewy Esports moved up to first place with 57 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience and Team Insane grabbed second and third place, respectively. Both teams have earned 56 points each in their six matches.

Ad

Mysterious4xCaleb7 slipped from first to fourth place with 49 points. Versatile Esports jumped to fifth with 46 points. The Shadow-led experienced BGMI team has played only three matches in the first two days of the League. Nebula, Team Tamilas, and Vasista Esports have scored 32 points each.

Cincinnati Kids, led by BGMI pro Juicy, was 12th with 22 points. Myth Hawks ranked 17th with 13 points. Godsaints Girls and DO OR DIE scored 10 points each. Alibaba Raiders were in the bottom with only three points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 2 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage

youtube-cover
Ad
  1. Sinewy Esports - 57 points
  2. Team Resilience - 56 points
  3. TEAM iNSANE - 56 points
  4. Caleb7xMysterious4 - 49 points
  5. Team Versatile - 46 points
  6. Team H4K - 35 points
  7. Nebula Esports - 32 points
  8. Team Tamilas - 32 points
  9. Vasista Esports - 32 points
  10. Gods For Reason - 30 points
  11. Bot Army - 25 points
  12. Cincinnati Kids - 22 points
  13. Autobotz Esports - 21 points
  14. 2OP Official - 18 points
  15. Rivalry NRI - 18 points
  16. Jaguar Esports - 15 points
  17. Myth Hawks - 13 points
  18. Godsaints Girls - 10 points
  19. Do Or Die - 10 points
  20. EMP HOTSHOTS - 9 points
  21. Gods Omen - 9 points
  22. Helix Esports - 7 points
  23. Blitz Esports - 6 points
  24. Alibaba Raiders - 3 points
Ad

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Versatile registered a huge 27-point victory in the first encounter of Day 2. Their BGMI star Ninjajod alone took 11 eliminations. Autobotz and Rivalry secured 14 and 12 points, respectively. Team Insane earned nine points.

Top players after Day 2 of BGCS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top players after Day 2 of BGCS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Match 5 - Miramar

Ad

Resilience claimed a mammoth 31-point Chicken Dinner. Nebula managed 20 impressive points. H4K added eight points to their name. Sinewy and Team Insane took seven points each. Versatile collected only four points in this game.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Sinewy emerged victorious in the last battle of Day 2 with 18 points. Team Tamilas and Vasista also performed well, securing 16 and 15 points, respectively. Mysterious4, Team Insnae, and Godsaints Girls scored 13, 12, and 10 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications