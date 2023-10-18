BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals began on October 17 with a total of 24 teams. On the opening day, Gods Reign, who ranked fifth in the recently concluded BGIS, had an excellent start as they secured first place with 61 points. They also racked up one Chicken Dinner and 25 eliminations. Their star player, Aquanox, picked up nine frags.

Team Soul finished the day in second place with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Orangutan captured third place with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Gujarat Tigers and Blind finished in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Both teams accumulated 48 points without getting a single Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit secured the sixth position with 41 points.

Day 1 overview of Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals

Expand Tweet

OR and Entity Gaming finished in the seventh and eighth positions at the BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals Day 1 with 40 and 38 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming ended the opening day in ninth place with 34 points and 16 finishes.

GodLike Esports kicked off the Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Battle event with an 18-point victory. The Shadow-led unit captured the 10th spot with 33 points and 12 eliminations. Global Esports secured the 11th position with 31 points, thanks to Ninjaboi’s 11 frags.

Psyche (29), Midwave (26), and Enigma Gaming (25) had a mediocre Day 1 as they finished 12th, 13th, and 14th, respectively. Medal Esports, who secured the 15th spot with 22 points, showed some resistance in the second match, but their performances in the other three fixtures were not impressive.

Expand Tweet

Big Brother, Gladiators, and Team XSpark put in decent performances, occupying the 20th, 21st, and 22nd places, respectively. The three teams recently put in great showings in the BGIS 2023 to earn podium spots.

Revenant Esports and Numen Gaming failed to make an impressive start to the BGMI Diwali Battle campaign. They finished in the bottom two spots.

The BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals is scheduled to take place from October 17 to October 22, featuring six matches each day. The Grand Finals will be held in November, and 16 teams will fight at the LAN event in Bangalore, India.