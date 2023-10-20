BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Orangutan Gaming remained in the top spot despite having a rather disappointing performance on Day 3 of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals. The squad appeared to be in good shape on the first two days but they encountered heavy challenges on Day 3 and scored only eight points in the three games played. In total, the Ash-led roster has collected 160 points and four Chicken Dinners in 11 games.

Gods Reign came in second with 140 points after their consistent gameplay on Day 3. The Robin-led powerhouse has recently earned fifth place in the BGIS 2023 and will also play in the upcoming BGMI India vs Korea Invitational. Global Esports (136) and Entity (119) stood third and fourth in the table respectively. Their player Ninjaboi has eliminated 31 enemies so far and is currently the top fragger in the event.

Day 3 results of BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals

Team Soul ensured seventh place with 100 points in 12 matches. On the Day 3, they contested in four games and garnered 31 points. Enigma Gaming was four points behind them in eighth spot and both the experienced lineups have taken one Chicken Dinner each.

Midwave failed to maintain their consistency on Thursday and fell to the ninth spot with 93 points after 11 matches. The Aaru-led unit accumulated only 13 points in their last three games. Blind has also scored 93 points, but they played 13 matches in total.

Medal Esports claimed 92 points during the first three days of the BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals. OR Esports managed to secure 29 points on Day 3 and were at 12th position in the overall standings with 85 points. 8Bit and Marcos Gaming were 13th and 15th with 78 and 76 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports has accumulated 66 points at an average of six in the first three days. They gained 33 points on Day 3 despite not winning any matches. However, the fan favourite squad was in the bottom five of the overall standings.

Revenant Esports collected 63 points in 13 games and held 21st position after the third day of the BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals. The squad will need to deliver an outstanding performance in their remaining matches to reach the Finals. Big Brother and Gladiators Esports were in 22nd and 23rd places respectively, while Pukar-led XSpark was in the last spot with 40 points. These organizations will need to make giant strides in the remaining matches.