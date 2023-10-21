BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals Day 4: Overall standings, top 5 players, highlights, and more

Global Esports has now claimed the top position with 188 points following their consistent showing on Day 4 of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals. Ninjaboy from their squad grabbed the dominant position with 39 eliminations in the top fragger list. His teammate Sukuna has picked up 27 kills so far. The Semifinals stage of the competition will end on October 22.

Second place was captured by Team Tamilas with 181 points, closely followed by Orangutan Gaming, who earned four Chicken Dinner in 14 matches. Gods Reign stood fourth with 175 points in 19 matches. Team Soul has scored 113 points and held the 11th position after 15 games.

Blind (93), XSpark (90), and GodLike Esports (89) were 18th, 19th, and 20th positions, respectively. Numem Gaming, led by Avi, has collected 88 points in 14 games. Gladiators Esports was in the 24th spot with 56 points.

BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals Day 4 results

Match 1

Global Esports played mesmerizingly in the end zone of the first battle and bagged an insane 13-point Chicken Dinner. Medal and Big Brother also performed amazingly, grabbing 20 and 17 points, respectively. Team Soul snatched 10 points from the game, of which six came from eliminations.

Match 2

Midwave, led by BGMI pro Aaru, took control of the second turn and won a 25-point Chicken Dinner. 8Bit fought wisely to claim 17 points to their name. Revenant and Gods Reign acquired 14 important points each.

Match 3

The third encounter was won by Team Psyche with 22 points. Gods and Revenant ye again did well and plundered 18 points each. Global Esports got 13 points in this round.

Match 4

Revenant sealed the fourth game with a 27-point victory to their name. Team Psyche took 17 points, while XSpark managed 14 points there. Global collected 11 points, including five eliminations.

Match 5

Team XSpark put up a spectacular show in the penultimate match of Day 4. They seized a fantastic 28-point Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas and Midwave gained 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Match 6

Team Tamilas maintained their tide and conquered the sixth game with 25 points. Medal garnered 17 points, while WSB stole 15 points in the last round of the BGMI Diwali Battle Day 4.

Top 5 players so far

In the Kill Leaderboard, Ninjaboy from Global ranks first with 39 eliminations. OG AKop holds the second spot with 30 kills, followed by Aquanox with 28 kills. Sukuna, a new member of Global Esports grabs third place with 27 kills, while BGMI star Fierce from Revenant takes fifth place with 27 frags.