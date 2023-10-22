BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals Day 5: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Orangutan has regained the top spot after bouncing back on Day 5 of the BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semfinals. The club claimed 59 points in their four matches on Saturday, which propelled them to dominant position on the overall table. The squad has amassed a total of 238 points in 18 games. Team Tamilas came in second with 228 points in 24 matches.

Gods Reign (223), Global (215), and Entity Gaming (182) ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Big Brother Esports was 10th with 140 points, but the squad has played their 24 matches. Revenant and Team XSpark grabbed 12th and 14th positions with 138 and 131 points, respectively.

Enigma Gaming secured 18th place with 119 points, and will play their remaining six games today. Team Soul, GodLike, and Gladiators stood 19th, 23rd, and 24th respectively, in the overall standings.

BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals Day 5 highlights

Match 1

Gods Reign won BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals Day 5's opening match with a huge 32-point Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming obtained 19 points, including nine frags. Revenant and Team Tamilas grabbed 15 points each for their accounts.

Match 2

WSB defeated Orangutan in the second match's end zone to ensure a 25-point victory. Blind and Spy got 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Gods Reign was knocked out with three points.

Match 3

Big Brother registered an emphatic victory with 21 points in the third encounter. Entity was impressive as well, and collecting 27 points. Gods Reign and Revenant were eliminated earlier yet again.

Match 4

SPY hammered Global Esports to secure a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan posted 20 points, including 12 eliminations. Gujarat and Global managed to snatch 17 and 16 points, respectively, from the fourth game.

Match 5

Team XSpark finally looked confident after several poor matches and conquered a brilliant 23-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan continued their rampaging form and collected an impressive tally of 21 points.

Match 6

Numen Gaming had a fantastic ending to the fifth day, clinching a fabulous 30-point Chicken Dinner. Big Brother gained 16 points, while Team Tamilas plundered 15 points there. Team XSpark and SPY accumulated 12 points each in the last match of the BGMI Diwali Battle Day 5.

Top 5 BGMI players so far

Ninjaboi from Global has claimed first position with 41 eliminations. Ninjajod and Aquanox from Gods Reign hold second and fifth places with 40 and 33 kills, respectively. AKop and Wizzgod from Orangutan have grabbed third and fourth spots with 35 and 33 frags, respectively.