BGMI Domin8r Series Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, group stage standings, and more

The Group Stage of the Villager BGMI Domin8r Series has ended, with the top 16 sides sealing their spots in the Grand Finals. Orangutan Gaming ranked first in the initial phase with 89 points in eight matches. The team maintained this pace from Day 1 and ended the first leg on a great note. The Grand Finals will be contested on June 7 and 8, where these qualified outfits will battle for a cash prize pool of ₹7,00,000.

Each day will showcase six matches across three BGMI maps. The ultimate phase will be livestreamed on YouTube and Rooter channels of Villager Esports at 1 pm in Hindi.

Qualified teams for BGMI Domin8r Series Grand Finals

These sides have qualified for the Grand Finals:

Orangutan Gaming Blind Esports 7Sea Esports Team VST Team Soul Team Destro Verity Esports Revenant Esports Team Punk Team Avii GodLike Esports Marcos Gaming Team Mavi Hyderabad Hydras Team INS OR Esports

Blind Esports, who has hired the former Global Esports lineup, also enjoyed a stellar opening phase, securing second place with 78 points and 52 eliminations. 7SEA Esports performed better on Day 2 compared to its first four matches and claimed the third spot with 67 in the overall rankings.

Team VST, displaying consistency throughout the first stage, held fourth place with 66 points. All the top four performers of the Group phase secured two Chicken Dinners each. They will try to maintain their rhythm in the upcoming 12 Grand Finals matches.

Team Soul also jumped to fifth after showing some improvement on the second day. Omega-led squad clinched a much-needed win in the last game of the first leg, propelling it to 61 points on the overall scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Team Destro stumbled today and slumped to sixth position. Revenant Esports, led by renowned BGMI IGL Sensei, was eighth after collecting 52 points in eight games. While Team Punk and Team AVI were ninth and tenth with 48 points each.

GodLike Esports, who was in the red zone after the first day, somehow grabbed a place in the Grand Finals and finished 11th in the first phase. Surprisingly, Team MAVI, the worst-performing outfit on Day 1, made it to the ultimate stage after ramping up its performance on the second day.

Popular squads Team XSPARK, Team Ninja, and Team Tamilas were among the bottom six units that have been eliminated from the BGMI Domin8r event. Failing to deliver on the big stage, Team Enigma Forever finished bottom in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes