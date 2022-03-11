BGMI Esports 2022 structure officially confirmed by Krafton

Today, Krafon unveiled the structure for the 2022 BGMI Esports. The registrations for the first BGMI event, Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC), will start on March 14 and continue till March 27.

To register, a player must have a BGMI account that is at least Level 25 and a Platinum 5 or higher rating. The roster limit for the tournament has also been increased from four players to six.

BGMI 2022 Esports major tournaments will have a total prize pool of 6 crore INR.

1) Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

2) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1

3) Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS)

4) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

BGMI: Format of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

BMOC registration will start from March 14 (Image via Krafton)

Stage 1 (Open Qualifiers): Every registered team will battle in open qualifiers starting at the end of March, out of which the top 512 teams will qualify for the next round.

Stage 2: These qualified 512 teams will fight in Round 1 for 256 spots in the next round. In Round 2, these 256 teams will compete for only 64 places. In Round 3, they will compete for 32 seats once more.

Stage 3: The top 32 BMOC teams will now be pitted against the 32 invited teams. This stage will be played in a round-robin format and only half of them (32 teams) will move on to the next stage.

The teams that will clear Stage 3 (i.e., the top 32 teams) will book their berths for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1.

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1

In BMPS S1, the top 32 teams will play in a robin-round format, and 16 teams will fight in the Grand Finals for a massive prize pool.

BMPS will have a prize pool of 2 crore INR, which is the most for any esports event in the country. The BMPS winner will take home 75 lakhs INR in prize money. BMOC and BMPS will be totally played in an online mode from the first to the last stage.

Global Championship

Krafton has also confirmed that the Indian team will participate in the Global Championship slated to be held at the end of 2022/early 2023. Different teams from across the globe participated in the Global Championship 2021. They battled for more than a month for a 6 million USD prize pool and prized trophy.

BGIS 2021 Champions were also invited to the Grand Finals of the Global Championship, but only GodLike got to represent the country as the other three top teams didn't have the necessary documents to travel. With limited preparation, the team achieved 13th place.

