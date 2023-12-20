BGMI Esports: Destro & Co. to continue with Gladiators Esports for next three years 

Following some rumors about him joining another team, BGMI star Destro clarified that he and his current teammates would continue their esports journey with Gladiators Esports for the next three years. The 2023 season was a life-changing journey for them as they captured two prestigious titles: BGIS and BGMS Season 2 under Destro's leadership. The superstar roster also registered the second spot in BMPS.

With the 2023 season nearing its conclusion, several Indian organizations are looking for some changes in their BGMI lineups for the next season. There are already many rumors doing the rounds about some big transfers in well-known organizations.

Destro put an end to all rumors of his transfer to another club for BGMI 2024 season

Destro and his squad will continue to play for Gladiators Esports (Image via Destro)

On December 19, 2023, Ammar "Destro" Khan answered the ongoing rumors by taking to Instagram and posting a long note, which was also shared by Gladiators Esports. He stated:

"Dear fans and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to address any speculations circulating regarding our team and organization. Let me assure you: neither I nor any of my teammates have any intention of parting ways. Gladiators Esports isn't just an organization to us; it's our home."

Destro also mentioned that all the members will stick together for the next three years. He added:

"Over the next three years, we are steadfast in our commitment to standing together and achieving greatness. It's time to put an end to the rumours; we are here to stay, united with Gladiators Esports."

Gladiators Esports enjoys significant success in 2023

Gladiators Esports debuted in BGMI in June 2023 by signing the former Chemin Esports’ roster. In July, The club won its first tournament, the Nodwin Champions Cup. They clinched the India Today League in the same month.

Gladiator Esports earned their first major trophy at the BGMS Season 2. Maintaining their superiority, they emerged victorious in the BGIS 2023. The roster recently claimed the second spot in the BMPS 2023. They wrapped the year on a high note and are preparing for the upcoming Skyesports League. The team has also been invited to ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series.