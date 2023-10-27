BGMI India vs Korea International 2023 Day 2: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

The second day of BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 resumes on October 27, wherein 16 squads will clash against each other to solidify their position on the overall scoreboard. In this three-day contest, eight Indian squads will face their Korean counterparts for a hefty prize pool of ₹1 crore in Delhi. The crowned champions will be awarded a grand prize of ₹40 lakh.

Each day, five matches will be conducted across four BGMI maps. Gods Reign from India currently lead the overall chart after opening day, followed by Korean squad Eagle Owls.

Participating squads in BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023

Gladiators Esports (India) Big Brother Esports (India) Team XSpark (India) Blind Esports (India) Gods Reign (India) Medal Esports (India) Revenant Esports (India) TWM Gaming (India) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Eagle Owls (South Korea) Emtek StormsX (South Korea) Maru Gaming (South Korea) NS RedForce (South Korea) ROX (South Korea) ZZ (South Korea)

Day 2 schedule and how to watch

On October 27, the day opener and last encounters will be hosted on Erangel. The second, third, and fourth fixtures will be conducted on Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi maps.

Match 6 - Erangel

Match 7 - Miramar

Match 8 - Sanhok

Match 9 - Vikendi

Match 10 - Erangel

Like the first day, spectators can watch all these games live at Hall No - 14, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Krafton will also broadcast it live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel and Jio Cinema in three languages: Korean, English, and Hindi. The second day will kick off at 1:30 pm IST.

Day 1 results

Four out of the five games on Day 1 were clinched by Korean teams. However, Gods Reign were the only Indian squad to secure a Chicken Dinner and ranked first in the overall standings with 81 points. Eagle Owls notched up two Chicken Dinners and finished second with 63 points. Right below them, Dplus KIA stood third with 55 points.

Big Brother Esports from India occupied the fourth seat with 46 points after delivering a steady performance. Emtex, who won the first encounter, stood fifth with 43 points. Revenant, Gladiators Esports, and TWM finished sixth, seventh, and ninth with 38, 35, and 31 points, respectively.

Much to everyone's shock, two popular BGMI squads, Blind and Team XSpark, ended up in the bottom two, accruing 16 and 14 points.