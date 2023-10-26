BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Gods Reign, led by Robin, held prime position with 81 points after Day 1 and five matches of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023. The Indian lineup delivered a consistent output throughout their five encounters. Eagle Owls from South Korea stood behind them in second place with 63 points and two Chicken Dinners. Dplus KIA ranked third with 55 points.

Big Brother, the BGIS runner-up, ended up in fourth spot with 46 points despite any Chicken Dinner. Emtex and Revenant were fifth and sixth with 43 and 38 points, respectively. BGIS champions Gladiators Esports claimed seventh position with 35 points after five games.

BGMI India vs Korea Invitational Day 1 standings

Top eight squads after Day 1 of India vs Korea event (Image via Krafton)

Match 1 - Erangel

Emtek from Korea put up a terrific performance in the opener to claim a 24-point victory. NS RedForce were also impressive in the first battle, scoring 17 important points.

Big Brother too had a nice start, obtaining 15 points. Ninjajod helped Gods Reign achieve nine points, and was also the top performer of this match with six frags.

Match 2 - Miramar

Korea’s Eagle Owl pulled off a spectacular 24-point triumphant in the second encounter. Gods Reign yet again kept up their improved rhythm and collected 19 points.

Dplus and Big Brother earned 14 and 12 points, respectively. Gladiators Esports took only six points, including five kills. MJ from Revenant was the star player of the game with five kills.

Team Xspark had a slow start to BGMI India vs Korea event (Image via Krafton)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Dplus KIA took their first Chicken Dinner with 24 points in the Sanhok match. Their player Nolbu did an outstanding 1 vs 3 clutch against Gladiators Esports in the end zone.

Gods Reign had another brilliant showcasing to grab 17 points thanks to NinjaJod’s four finishes.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Switching to the fourth battle, Gods Reign finally managed to achieve a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Emtek too performed brilliantly to grab 17 impressive points. ZZ and Maru grabbed 15 and 13 points for their respective names.

Match 5 - Erangel

Eagle Owls registered their second victory in the final encounter of the first day with 24 points. Revenant made a fabulous comeback and scored 17 important points. Gods Reign ended the first day with their consistent performance, claiming 15 points. BGMI rising star Lobsterr from TWM was the MVP with four kills and 614 damage.