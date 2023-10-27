BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

South Korea's Dplus KIA took the top position in the ongoing BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 following a magical performance on Day 2. The star club has accumulated 126 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners in 10 matches. India’s Gods Reign slipped to second with 113 points after an average run on Friday.

Emtek Stromx claimed third seat with 98 points, while TWM Gaming came fourth with 82 points without any Chicken Dinner. Eagle Owls dropped to fifth place with 77 points, followed by Revenant. BGMI squads Blind Esports and Big Brother captured seventh and eighth positions with 76 and 75 points, respectively. Team XSpark had another terrible day as they remained in bottom spot with 29 points.

Day 2 highlights of BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023

Dplus KIA occupied first place after Day 2 (Image via Krafton)

Match 6 - Erangel

ROX Esports began the season day with a spectacular 27-point Chicken Dinner. TWM Gaming played admirably and earned 20 impressive points. NS RedForce too got off to an emphatic start and earned 16 points. Gods Reign managed seven points, with only one coming from elimination.

Match 7 - Miramar

The Miramar game of Day 2 saw Dplus KIA mark a magnificent 26-point triumph to their name. Emtek were the second best performing club with 21 points. Medal Esports and NS RedForce gained 13 and 12 points, respectively, while TWM looked aggressive in early circles and picked up eight points.

Match 8 - Sanhok

Dplus KIA continued their thumping performance in the third game, clinching their second consecutive win with 24 points. ZZ and Duksan from South Korea also played well, adding 22 and 15 points to their respective accounts. Revenant managed 14 points, while Medal got nine points there.

Overall standings after Day 2 (Image via Krafton)

Match 9 - Vikendi

Blind Esports from India made a much required comeback in Vikendi and registered their first victory with 28 points. TWM Gaming put on an impressive showing to obtain 22 points. Revenant and Gods Reign garnered 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 10 - Erangel

BGMI rising star Saif helped Big Brother Esports earn an unexpected 19-point Chicken Dinner in Day 2's final battle. Meanwhile, Emtek displayed a dominant performance as they collected 25 points. Blind Esports had another lovely game, securing 19 important points. Dplus and Gods Reign gained 13 and 10 points, respectively.