BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 Day 3: Teams, map schedule, Day 2 scoreboard, and more

Day 3 of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational is all set to kick off at 12.30 pm on October 28, 2023. The remaining five matches of this grand event will be played at Hall No-14, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Eight Indian teams and eight Korean squads will battle it out for a huge prize pool of ₹1 crore ($120K). The winner will be awarded a cash prize of ₹40 lakhs.

South Korea's Dplus KIA currently sit at the top of the standings. India's Gods Reign rank second and are only 13 points behind the table toppers.

BGMI India vs Korea Invitational squads

Here are all the teams participating at Day 3 of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational:

Gladiators Esports (India) Big Brother Esports (India) Team XSpark (India) Blind Esports (India) Gods Reign (India) Medal Esports (India) Revenant Esports (India) TWM Gaming (India) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Eagle Owls (South Korea) Emtek StormsX (South Korea) Maru Gaming (South Korea) NS RedForce (South Korea) ROX (South Korea) ZZ (South Korea)

Day 2 map rotation

The final day of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational will begin with a match on Erangel at 12.30 pm IST. The second, third, and fourth matches are scheduled to be played on Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi, respectively. The tournament will end with an exciting battle on the crowd-favorite Erangel map.

Match 11 - Erangel

Match 12 - Miramar

Match 13 - Sanhok

Match 14 - Vikendi

Match 15 - Erangel

Overall standings after Day 2

Dplus KIA had an amazing performance on Day 2 and jumped to the top spot on the standings with 126 points and three Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign failed to maintain their momentum and fell to second place with 113 points. Emtek Stormx finished third with 98 points.

India's TWM Gaming continued their impressive form on Day 2. They acquired fourth place with 82 points. South Korea's Eagle Owls secured fifth place with 77 points. Revenant, Blind Esports, and Big Brother claimed sixth, seventh, and eighth spots, respectively.

South Korea's NS Redforce and Duksan Esports had a mediocre run in the previous two days of the tournament, scoring 67 and 64 points, respectively. Meanwhile, India’s Gladiators Esports and Team XSpark struggled in the last two days, finishing 14th and 16th with 54 points and 29 points, respectively.