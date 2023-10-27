BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 matches today (October 27): List of all games, livestream, and teams 

Day 2 of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational is planned for October 27, 2023. After an action-packed opening day, the 16 participants will resume the action and compete in five matches. Gods Reign sit at the top of the standings after putting in a phenomenal performance in their first five matches. Meanwhile, famous BGMI squads like Blind and XSpark had a terrible start to the tournament.

The India vs Korea Invitational is being held at Hall No - 14, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

BGMI India vs Korea Invitational teams

These are the 16 competitors that are battling for the title in the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational:

Gladiators Esports (India) Big Brother Esports (India) Team XSpark (India) Blind Esports (India) Gods Reign (India) Medal Esports (India) Revenant Esports (India) TWM Gaming (India) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Eagle Owls (South Korea) Emtek StormsX (South Korea) Maru Gaming (South Korea) NS RedForce (South Korea) ROX (South Korea) ZZ (South Korea)

How to watch, Day 2 matches, and map order

The livestream of Day 2 action will commence at 1:30 pm IST, with the first match taking place on the Erangel map. You can watch all five matches at the venue or on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel and Jio Cinema.

Here are the matches and the map order:

Match 6 - Erangel

Match 7 - Miramar

Match 8 - Sanhok

Match 9 - Vikendi

Match 10 - Erangel

Day 1 overview

Gods Reign’s amazing performance in their first five matches helped them grab the top spot in the standings with 81 points. Eagle Owls secured two Chicken Dinners and finished second with 63 points. Popular Korean team Dplus KIA claimed the third position and gained one Chicken Dinner.

Big Brother(46 points), Revenant (38 points), and Gladiators Esports (35 points) finished in fourth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively. Korean teams Duksan Esports and NS Redforce had an average opening day, scoring 30 points each in five matches. Medal Esports from India finished 12th with 28 points.

Blind Esports, a renowned BGMI team, struggled on Day 1 as they accumulated only 16 points and finished 15th. Team XSpark also had a horrible start, as they earned only 14 points.