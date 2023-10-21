BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023: Teams, prize pool, and date officially revealed 

Krafton has officially announced that BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 will feature a grand prize pool of ₹1 crore (around $120K). The top eight Indian teams will face their Korean counterparts in the three-day battle, commencing on October 26. The thrilling event will be hosted in Delhi, where these squads will contest each other in 18 matches.

Eight Indian teams have been selected from the recently completed Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. Meanwhile, the South Korean squads have been chosen from the PUBG Mobile Pro Series (PMPS), a top-tier event in the country.

Fans can watch the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 on the YouTube channel of Krafton Esports India and Jio Cinema.

BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 squads

These 16 teams mentioned below are all set to contest in the upcoming invitational;

Gladiators Esports (India) Big Brother Esports (India) Team XSpark (India) Blind Esports (India) Gods Reign (India) Medal Esports (India) Revenant Esports (India) TWM Gaming (India) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Eagle Owls (South Korea) Emtek StormsX (South Korea) Maru Gaming (South Korea) NS RedForce (South Korea) ROX (South Korea) ZZ (South Korea)

Heading into the event, Indian fans expect a lot from Gladiators Esports, as the team has won two major titles in the past three months. The Destro-led roster was the undisputed champion of the Nodwin-organized BGMI Masters Series Season 2, which had a humongous prize of ₹2.1 crore (₹255K). They also lifted the coveted BGIS 2023.

Big Brother and Team XSpark took the first and second runners-up in the India Series. Blind, Gods Reign, Medal, and Revenant also feature a top-tier BGMI roster and will aim to meet the fans' expectations in the upcoming Invitational. TWM is an inexperienced lineup that recently finished eighth in the BGIS 2023.

Dplus KIA is certainly a favorite to win this competition as the club has shown its strength and masterclass in many international tournaments. The star squad also clinched the PUBG Mobile Rival Cup 2023 Korea vs Japan. Meanwhile, RedForce was the second-best lineup in the Rival Cup.

Duksan Esports, the winner of the PMPS Season 3, is expected to deliver in the Invitational event. The three Korean teams will also represent their nation in the 2023 PMGC, taking place from November 2.