BGMI Livik Aftermath Showdown: Winning team, standings, prize pool distribution, and more

BGMI's new invitational tournament LIVIK Aftermath Showdown was won by Team Snax. The tournament had 13 invited squads that battled it out in three matches for a massive prizepool of INR 4.5 lakh.

Team Snax's balanced gameplay helped them top the points table with 18 kills and 46 points. Snax played the event with players from BGIS 2021 winners Skylightz Gaming. Following them in second place was Team Scout with 23 kills and 45 points. They were aggressive from the get-go but missed out on first place by just a point. Team Mortal didn't win any matches but managed to grab third place with 42 points.

BGMI Aftermath Showdown Match Standings

Overall standings (Image via BGMI YouTube channel)

The first match of the event was won by Team Scout with a whopping 16 finishes. Team Mortal came in second while Team Dynamo secured third place.

Team GodNixon claimed the second match of the day with eight kills. It was a tense battle for second place between Skylightz Pukar and Soul Mortal but the former came out on top.

The third match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Team Snax with six frags. A grenade by Gamlaboy finished three players of Team Vadhiyar, who secured second place with nine kills.

TDM Fun match result (Image via BGMI)

The final match was a fun TDM battle between eight creators and was won by the team of Snax, Mortal, Sangwan, and Antaryami with a 40-24 scoreline.

Overall Standings of Aftermath Showdown

1. Team Snax - 46 points

2. Team Scout - 45 points

3. Team Mortal - 42 points

4. Team GodNixon - 40 points

5. Team Payal - 31 points

6. Team Psycho - 27 points

7. Team Antaryami - 27 points

8. Team Vaadhiyaar - 23 points

9. Team Dynamo - 16 points

10. Team Classified YT - 12 points

11. Team Kanika - 9 points

12. Team Shreeman - 7 points

13. Team Sangwan - 6 points

Prizepool distribution

Prize pool distribution of Livik Aftermath

Team Snax was awarded INR 3 lakh in prize money while Team Scout took home INR 1.5 lakh. Third-ranked Team Mortal took home INR 50K while the remaining 50K prizemoney went to TDM MVP Snax.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee