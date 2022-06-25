BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 2: Map schedule, Day 1 overview, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 starts today with a total of four matches spread across three maps. OR Esports emerged in the lead with 58 points at the end of Day 1. Following them in second and third place were Orangutan (48) and Chemin Esports (36), respectively.

Today, Group A will have four matches, while the other two groups will play two matches each. The first two games will be played between Groups A and C, and the other two will comprise Groups A and B.

BGMI Masters Series Day 2 Map Schedule

Match 1 - Group A and Group C - Miramar - 8:30 pm

Match 2 - Group A and Group C - Erangel - 9:15 pm

Match 3 - Group A and Group B - Erangel - 10:00 pm

Match 4 - Group A and Group B - Sanhok - 10:50 pm

BGMI Masters Series Groups

Group A

Enigma Gaming Team Insane R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports TSM Global Esports

Group B

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Orangutan Team GodLike OR Esports

Group C

Revenant Marcos Gaming 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team Xspark

All four matches will be live-streamed on Star Sports 2, Loco and Glance from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm IST.

BGMI Masters Series day 1 overview

The first day was dominated by OR Esports and Orangutan, who picked up first and second place, respectively, on the overall leaderboard. Both teams got one chicken dinner each in their four games.

However, Chemin Esports holds third place with 36 points despite having played two matches. The side won their first match with 13 eliminations and secured eight points in the second. Destro is currently on top with 12 finishes on the kill leaderboard.

Team XO clinched the fourth match and finished eighth in the overall standings with 25 points. GodLike scored 25 points in their four matches and placed ninth after an average day.

BMPS champions Team Soul secured the 12th position with 19 points in two games. The team came third in the third match after Hector played a good survival game.

TSM and Team Xspark finished in 18th and 19th places, respectively, with 11 points each, followed by Marcos Gaming. Hydra Official scored only one point in their two games and were placed at the bottom of the leaderboard.

