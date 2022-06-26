BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 3: Map schedule, Day 2 overview, and more

The third and final day of the first week of the BGMI Masters Series will be live-streamed from 8:00 pm IST. Each team will also receive a share of the prize pool of 25 lakhs INR based on their position in the weekly standings.

OR Esports now sits in first place with 81 points in six games. However, the team has only two matches left as each will play eight matches in the first week. Team Insane was behind them in second place with 78 points, followed by FS Esports.

BGMI Masters Series Day 3 map schedule

Day 3 features four matches for Group C teams, while the other two groups will compete in their remaining two matches.

Match 1 - Group B and Group C - Miramar - 8:30 pm

Match 2 - Group B and Group C - Erangel - 9:15 pm

Match 3 - Group A and Group C - Sanhok - 10:00 pm

Match 4 - Group A and Group C - Erangel - 10:50 pm

BGMI Masters Series 2022 Groups

Group A

Enigma Gaming Team Insane R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports TSM Global Esports

Group B

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Orangutan Team GodLike OR Esports

Group C

Revenant Marcos Gaming 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team Xspark

BGMI Masters Day 2 overview

Team Soul won their first chicken dinner yesterday with 14 kills, which helped the side to a huge jump in the overall standings. The side have a great chance of winning the launch week.

Team Insane claimed the second and third match of the day. Their star player, Claadi, performed an emphatic performance to get a chicken dinner in the third match. The team accumulated 78 points which the help of two chicken dinners and 27 eliminations.

Team Blind got their first chicken dinner in the fourth match with 12 finishes. The side occupied fourth place with 64 points in six matches in the overall standings. Team XO has collected 42 points in four matches and is currently in tenth place. They will play four matches today and have a good chance of finishing in the top 5.

There are also many individual awards each week. Explicit from FS Esports has secured top place with 18 kills on the overall kill leaderboard. He could win the MVP award if he maintains his consistency today in his remaining two matches. Attanki, Destro and Aquanox have 14 frags each so far.

