BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, overview, and more

OR Esports maintained their pole position with 81 points after Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series. Team Insane is in second place with 78 points, including two chicken dinners and 27 finishes.

FS Esports, who came fifth in the BMPS Season 1, continued with their form, acquiring third place with 75 points despite securing a chicken dinner. Blind and Orangutan finished in fourth and fifth place with 64 and 62 points, respectively.

Soul is currently the only team on the first page of the overall standings to have played only four games. The side placed sixth with 60 points, of which 24 came from finishes.

TSM and GodLike came in ninth and eleventh place with 46 and 40 points respectively after six matches. Hyderabad Hydras and Team Xspark accumulated 24 points each, while Hydra Official scored 15 points in their four matches.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 2 overview

FS Esports grabbed third place after BGMI Masters Series Day 2 (image via Loco)

Team Soul started the day with a 14-kill chicken dinner in the first match between Group A and Group C in Miramar. Team XO and FS Esports finished in second and third place with five and six finishes.

Revenant played aggressively, scoring 17 points with 11 eliminations. Global Esports and Team Insane collected 14 and 10 points respectively. Goblin and Encore picked up five kills each in the match.

Godlike placed 11th after BGMI Masters Series Day 2 (image via Loco)

The second match was once again played between Group A and C in which Team Insane secured an 8-kill chicken dinner by defeating Chemin and Team Soul in the last zone.

TSM put up a brilliant performance as the side garnered 17 points with the help of nine kills. Team Xspark placed fourth with four kills. Mavi emerged as MVP of the match with five frags.

BGMI Masters Series overall standings after Day 2 (image via Loco)

Team Insane's Claadi one-man show led his team to a back-to-back chicken dinner with seven kills. He defeated OR Esports in a 1 vs 2 fight on the Erangel map. However, OR Esports topped the match leaderboard as they came second with 10 eliminations. GodLike and TSM collected two and one points respectively, while Chemin and Orangutan failed to secure a single point.

The fourth and final match of the day was claimed by Blind Esports with 12 kills. Skylightz Gaming came second with two kills, while GodLike secured third place with three finishes. Orangutan and 7Sea accumulated 14 and 11 points respectively.

Top five players (image via Loco)

Explict has captured first place with 18 kills on the kill leaderboard, followed by Attanki, Aquanox and Destro with 14 finishes each.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far