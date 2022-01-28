"BGIS 2021 was a wake-up call for us to work harder if we want to lift trophies": BGMI roster of Revenant Esports

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021) was the first official BGMI tournament with teams all over India. The Grand Finals ended on 16 January, with Skylightz Gaming emerging as champions.

Revenant Esports, one of the teams that qualified for the Grand Finals of the BGIS, secured the eighth spot in the final standings. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, the Battlegrounds Mobile India roster of Revenant Esports talked about their BGIS experience, the team they rooted for in the PUBG Mobile Grand Championship (PMGC 2021), and more.

Revenant Esports’s take on BGIS 2021

Q. Every roster is unique because of the quality of each player. Tell us more about your side and the role that each of you plays.

Revenant Esports roster: Everyone fits into their role perfectly on our roster, formed after the BGMI launch was finalized. Since then, we have been desperate to get some trophies to our name.

The roles of the players are:

Encore – Filter/Scout

Filter/Scout Topdawg – Assaulter (Entry)

Assaulter (Entry) Austin – Assaulter (Support)

Assaulter (Support) Paradox – In-game Leader.

Q. Since BGMI is quite infamous for the number of hackers in-game, did you all ever feel the threat of hackers when you were competing for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, considering that it was an open tournament?

Revenant Esports roster: One team was accused of hacking multiple times in Round 3 for BGIS 2021, and they were in our group for the Semi Finals. They also had the same drop spots as us.

So, I guess that was when we felt the threat of hackers. Nevertheless, they didn’t make it to the next round, and we did, so hacking would not get anyone anywhere in life.

Q. Being one of the Grand Finalists in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is quite an achievement. How was the overall experience of being part of the biggest BGMI tournament?

Revenant Esports roster: Honestly, BGIS 2021 was a great experience. It was a much-needed wake-up call for us to work harder if we wanted to lift trophies. Moreover, the support that we get from the fans and to know that we are one of the top teams in the country is always a fantastic feeling.

Q. From Skylightz Gaming to GodLike Esports, quite a few teams performed well. Which side did you all consider to be your most formidable competitor?

Revenant Esports roster: Team XO was our toughest competitor at the BGIS 2021. We have similar rotations and strategies, and they are very consistent.

We will try to make sure that our only competition is with ourselves from the next tournament onwards.

Q. The PMGC 2021 Grand Finals have ended. Which team did you like the best?

Revenant Esports roster: The prime contenders to win the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals were Nova or STE. The former were defending champions, and they played well in the Grand Finals. However, we rooted for the Indian team, GodLike Esports.

Edited by Ravi Iyer