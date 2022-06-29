BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, overview and more

Day 2 of BGMI Masters Series 2022's second week is now over, with each team having played four out of their eight matches. Teams competed voraciously throughout the entire day to climb up the ranks and clinch success.

OR Esports retained top spot while venerated side GodLike had a day to forget. Here's how teams finished after the current proceedings in BGMI Masters Series 2022.

How teams finished following BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 2

Revenant grabbed second place after BGMI Masters Series week 2 day 2 (image via Loco)

OR Esports is still in top place with 51 points after not scoring a single point in their fourth match. Meanwhile, Revenant Esports had an impressive day as the side jumped to second spot with 46 points. Team XO secured third place with 43 points, including 19 eliminations and a chicken dinner.

After winning a chicken dinner in the third match, Blind Esports earned fourth place with 41 points, followed by Team Soul. Nigma Galaxy, Hydra, and Skylightz Gaming finished in sixth, seventh and eighth place with 38 points each.

While securing one chicken dinner each, Enigma and FS Esports has taken ninth and tenth place with 37 and 35 points respectively. Rivalry Esports, who are competing with a veteran roster, claimed their first chicken dinner of the tournament. The side holds 13th place with 31 points with the help of 10 eliminations.

Team Xspark, owned by Scout, had a great third match today but remain in 17th place with 26 points. Meanwhile, Chemin and Team Enigma Forever finished in 18th and 19th place with 24 and 18 points respectively, followed by Global Esports.

TSM didn't show their signature aggression for which they are known. The team has been lacking in placement points with its new IGL.

GodLike, who signed TSM's IGL Shadow, have also had forgettable performances in their four matches so far. The team slumped to the bottom spot in the overall standings with only eight points in four matches.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 2 match overview

Team XO's Immortal won a 1v1 fight against Hydra to claim a 12-kill chicken dinner for his team. Hydra and Marcos Gaming finished in second and third place with nine and three finishes respectively. However, Orangutan and Nigma Galaxy placed third and fourth in the match standings as they claimed 11 and 6 eliminations respectively.

Rivalry Claimed 13th place after BGMI Masters Series week 2 day 2 (image via Loco)

Rivalry won the second match played between Group A and C with eight kills. Team Insane grabbed second place with four finishes, while Nigma Galaxy came third with six eliminations. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit also had a great game as the team occupied the fourth spot with 12 kills.

Godlike slipped to 24th place in the overall standings (image via Loco)

Blind Esports took to higher ground to secure a 13-kill win in the third match. Team Xspark and Revenant placed second and third, while Hyderabad Hydras secured fourth place. In a rather dismal showing, Nigma Galaxy and Team XO collected one and two points to their names.

