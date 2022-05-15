Team Xspark fails to qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

The BMOC Round 4 day 3 was full of unexpected results as some of the most well-known BGMI teams failed to advance to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1. Meanwhile, on the other hand, some underdog teams surprised everybody with their gameplay. Team Xspark, led by veteran BGMI IGL Mavi, could not meet the expectations of the fans, and the team has not been able to qualify for the BMPS Season 1.

The team could only rack up 18 points in six games. Apart from Team Xspark, BGIS Champion Skylightz did not qualify for the BMPS S1.

Team Xspark's performance at Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge Round 4

Day 3 Group 3 teams (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India )

Team Xspark dropped to Yasnaya Polyana in their first match where the first circle favored them well. However, the team did not survive till the end zone as the end zone shrunk around Severny. As a result, the team was eliminated with two points. WSF Esports claimed the first match with 11 eliminations.

The team tried playing aggressively in the second match. Unfortunately, it did not work, and the team was eliminated earlier in the match with 6 eliminations. Scout made it to the top 5 players with 3 eliminations. OR Esports won the match with 11 finishes.

The team was caught during the rotation on the Sanhok map and got eliminated without scoring a single point. The fourth match, won by Team Currency, also did not go well for Xspark. They needed to survive till the last zone. Unfortunately, they got eliminated.

Their poor performances continued in the next two matches, and the team managed to grab 18 points in total at the end of the day.

Scout posted a story on his Instagram where he apologized to the fans for Team spark's poor performances. He added:

"I tried as much as I could but my efforts have clearly not been upto the mark. I have no excuses for this defeat but all I can promise you is that I will never stop fighting for all those who look up to me. I have never had anything handed to me, I have always earned my worth and the future will be no different. Whatever it takes, I will not shy away from working the hardest I have ever worked. Apologies to everyone yet again."

Mavi also posted an Instagram story saying that he faced in-game sound issues during all six matches.

Team Xspark has been struggling ever since they formed a new squad after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The team was in 12th place in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, and their star player, Gill, then left the team to join Godlike.

