BMOC Round 4 Group 3 Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and top 6 BGMI teams that qualified for BMPS Season 1

Day 3 of the BMOC Round 4 has wrapped up with the top six teams making it to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1. OR Esports showed up with a dominant performance throughout their six matches and secured first place with 97 points.

WSF Esports and Walkouts finished in second and third place, respectively, followed by Team UP50. 7Sea and Marcos Gaming were also able to secure their spots in the top six.

It was a bad day for a few veteran teams as they failed to qualify for the BMPS S1. BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming could not make it to the top six. 8Bit and Team Xspark had miserable performances as they accumulated 25 and 18 points, respectively.

BMOC Round 4 Group 3 overall standings

OR Esports - 97 points WSF Esports- 71 points Walkouts - 63 points UP50 - 57 points 7Sea - 54 points Marcos Gaming- 52 points Team Currency- 48 points Cractic Esports - 48 points Insane Esports - 43 points Skylightz Gaming- 38 points Reckoning Esports- 35 points Aslaaa Esports - 30 points Team Glacier- 27 points Team 8Bit - 25 points Team Xspark- 18 points Team Bravery - 11 points

BMOC Group 3 overview

Day 3 kicked off with WSF Esports taking control in the first match played on Erangel. They had a 11-kill chicken dinner, collecting 26 points in their first match. UP50 Aditya helped his team secure second place, while Team Currency secured third place with 4 frags. Skylightz Gaming grabbed eight points, including four eliminations. Team Xspark had a poor start as they accumulated only two points.

OR Esports, who had a bad first match, seized the second match after defeating UP50 and Skylightz Gaming in their final fight. The team, led by Jelly, claimed a 11-kill win with all four players alive. UP50, Skylightz, and WSF picked up six eliminations each while securing second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

The last circle of the third match shrunk near Sanhok's Paradise Resort where the underdog team, Aslaaa Esports, came out victorious with 11 eliminations. 7Sea Esports made a comeback, securing second place after two poor matches. Team 8Bit and Skylightz Gaming were able to secure 12 and 6 points, respectively.

Top 5 players from BMOC Round 4 Group 3 Match 3 (Image via BGMI)

After securing 13 eliminations, Team Currency emerged victorious in the fourth match. Team Walkouts showed passive gameplay as they secured second place with a single elimination. Team Glacier managed to secure 10 eliminations while Team Insane secured 5 frags.

OR Esports took their second chicken dinner on Miramar map after winning a 1 vs 1 fight against WSF Esports. Team Reckoning had an amazing performance and occupied third place with 8 finishes. Skylightz Gaming and Team Xspark, once again, failed to survive and were eliminated with 3 and 2 points, respectively.

Walkouts grabbed the final match with 6 kills. OR Esports came out on top of the match standings, securing second place with 12 frags. It was the end of the road for some seasoned teams as they failed to secure a spot in the top six of the overall standings.

