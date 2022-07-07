BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 3 Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series Week 3 has ended (6 July). Chemin Esports continues to lead the overall rankings with 95 points, acquiring three chicken dinners in six matches. Team XO also did well in six matches, scoring 90 points without a Chicken Dinner.

Orangutan, who has attracted everyone's attention since the previous week, currently holds the third position with 73 points in their seven games. They will play their last match of the qualifiers tomorrow, 7 July.

Global Esports' performed impressively when it was needed. The team secured fourth place with 70 points, including a chicken dinner. OR and Marcos were behind them in fifth and sixth places with 69 and 64 points.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 overall standings after Day 3

Team Forever and R Esports were some of the teams who missed the second weekly finals. Both teams are looking good in the third week as they are currently in seventh and eighth place with 54 and 50 points, respectively. Also, Skylightz Gaming scored 50 points at an average of 8.33 in six matches.

After collecting eight points in two games today, TSM finished 11th in the overall standings. The side will play their two remaining matches tomorrow and will hope to secure a spot in the weekly finals.

Team Xspark and GodLike are in the red zone as they have accumulated 27 points each in their seven and five matches. Moreover, neither team holds a strong position in the overall league standings, so they will need to perform well in their remaining matches.

8Bit and Team Soul have delivered poor performances this week, as they are in 22nd and 24th place with 21 and 17 points, respectively. Nigma Galaxy finished in the bottom spot with 16 points.

Week 3 Day 3 overview

The first match of the day was played in Erangel and won by Chemin Esports with 11 kills. Global Esports and FS Esports put up an excellent performance, scoring 21 and 17 points in the match.

Blind Esports claimed the second match's Chicken Dinner with seven kills, though Team XO came out on top of the match standings as they got second place with 11 finishes. The points of OR, Orangutan, and Enigma Forever in the match were 14, 13, and 11.

The third match was clinched by Global Esports with 12 eliminations in an emphatic fashion. FS Esports and GodLike came in second and third places with seven and three frags, followed by Team Soul.

