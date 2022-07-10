BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 3 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The competition among the top 16 places in the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals is getting more intense day by day as there are only four matches left in the league stage. The second day of the Week 3 final drew to a close on July 9, with Enigma Gaming securing the top spot in the weekly standings. The squad has amassed 97 points and one chicken dinner from 8 games.

After showcasing amazing gameplay with two chicken dinners today, Nigma Galaxy climbed up to second place with 90 points with the help of 45 kills. And while taking third place, GodLike collected 90 points, scoring 45 points on both days.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals overall standings after Day 2

Enigma Gaming acquired first place after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Chemin Esports slipped to fourth place with 82 points after being inconsistent with their performance today, but the side is only 15 points behind the top-placed team, Enigma Gaming. Team Enigma, Skylightz, and 7Sea are in 10th, 11th, and 12th places with 50, 47, and 46 points after showcasing an average performance in eight matches.

FS Esports grabbed 14th place after Day 2 (Image via Loco)

R Esports and FS Esports have not offered an impressive display of skill and talent so far in the weekly finals, struggling to get placement points. Blind Esports is currently in the 16th spot with 24 points.

Overall League Stage after Week 3 Finals Day 2

Team XO has reached the 300 mark today in the overall league standings after 28 games and is the only team that has done so thus far; Orangutan Gaming is 30 points behind them in the second position.

GodLike finished seventh after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Team Soul, who could not reach the Week 3 Finals, dropped to the 8th spot with 206 points, closely followed by Nigma Galaxy. Team X Spark is now in an unsafe position as the team did not qualify for the weekly finals and slumped to the 15th spot with 126 points.

Team X Spark slipped to 14th place in the overall league standings after Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Global Esports and FS Esports are in 16th and 17th places with 118 and 115 points, respectively. They need 8 and 11 points in four matches to cross Team X Spark's points. If both teams cross the 126 points mark on Day 3, then X Spark will be eliminated from the tournament.

Overall league ranking after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2 (Image via Loco)

What happened on BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2

Chemin Esports took a chicken dinner with nine kills in the first match. Enigma, Team Insane, and Global Esports were in second, third, and fourth places.

Nigma Galaxy managed to win their first chicken dinner in the second match with 13 finishes. Global and GodLike also had a good run, collecting 18 and 14 points.

GodLike played aggressively in the third match, winning a 16-kill chicken dinner after overcoming multiple fights. And the fourth match was once again won by Nigma Galaxy with eight eliminations.

