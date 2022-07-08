Team Soul, Xspark, TSM, 8Bits, and others eliminated from BGMI Masters Series Week 3

Some of India's fan-favorite teams have been eliminated from the third week of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series LAN event. The Weekly Qualifiers, which featured 24 teams, wrapped up on 7 July. Only the top 16 teams reached the Week 3 finals, while the remaining eight sides had to bid adieu for the week.

The Qualifiers started on 4 July and concluded yesterday after featuring eight matches for each team. Chemin Esports, Team XO, and Orangutan performed excellently to finish first, second, and third, respectively.

GodLike Esports barely reached the Weekly Finals, finishing just one place ahead of the red zone, i.e., 16th place with 51 points.

Bottom eight teams fail to make BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals

TSM, who won the previous BGMI LAN event, had a forgettable tournament, failing to qualify for the third weekly finals. They collected 51 points in their eight matches and grabbed 17th position.

The side has also been eliminated from the tournament as they could not qualify for consecutive Weekly Finals and scored only 59 points in the overall league standings.

Alongside TSM, Hyderabad Hydras and Hydra Esports were also eliminated from the Weekly Finals and the tournament. Both teams had miserable performances as they failed to qualify for the Week 2 and Week 3 Finals.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Qualifiers overall rankings (Image via Loco)

Team Soul, who performed superbly in Week 1 and Week 2, did not perform well in the third week and held the 18th spot with 45 points in eight matches.

They have been ruled out from the third week, but the team is in a strong position in the overall standings after steady performances over Week 1 and Week 2. They were in third place with 206 points in the overall league standings after Week 2.

Rivalry and Revenant came in 20th and 21st with 42 points each in the Qualifiers and were eliminated from the third week. They placed ninth and 14th with 149 and 105 points in the overall league standings after the Week 2 Finals.

8Bit and Team Spark also could not secure their spots in the top 16 and failed to qualify for the Weekly Finals after finishing 22nd and 23rd in the qualifiers.

The third weekly finals will begin today at 8.00 pm IST, with the top 16 sides battling for the weekly prize money of ₹25 lakhs and strengthening their positions in the overall league standings.

