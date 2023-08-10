BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (10 August): List of all games and teams

Day 4 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2's League Week 1 will be played on Thursday night from 9:30 pm IST onwards. The remaining three matches of the round will be played, after which the best 16 teams on the standings will compete in Super Weekend 1. It will be a do-or-die day for many teams who have struggled in the last three days.

Some reputed BGMI teams like GodLike, Team Xspark, and Entity are currently in the bottom eight and will need to turn their fortunes around in their remaining matches. The Day 4 livestream will begin at 9:30 pm IST on Start Sports (television) and Rooter (application).

BGMI Masters Series S2 League Week 1 groups

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Day 4 - August 10 games

Groups A and C will compete in three and two matches, respectively, while Group B will contest in only one game.

Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 PM)

Overall standings after Day 3

Chemin Esports tops the leaderboard with 108 points and only one match left in League Week 1. Numen Gaming is also in a strong position as the Avi-led BGMI lineup is in the second position with 82 points. They will play their remaining two matches tonight. Marcos Gaming's aggressive gameplay has taken them to the third spot with 77 points in just five matches.

OR Esports holds fourth place with 68 points, closely followed by Team Soul with 67 points. Team 8Bit also strengthened its ranking on Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series LW 1, grabbing the sixth spot with 62 points.

Enigma Gaming collected 55 points in their six matches. Meanwhile, Gladiators and OneBlade are in the ninth and 10th positions with 54 and 53 points, respectively. Both have played seven matches.

Team GodLike earned only three points in their last two matches, leaving them in 17th place with 34 points. Velocity Gaming, with 33 points, holds the 18th position after seven matches. Team Xspark, Revenant, and Entity finished 20th, 22nd, and 23rd, respectively, after five matches.