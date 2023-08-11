BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (11 August): List of all games and teams

The Super Weekend 1 for the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 is set to begin on August 11. The top 16 teams that successfully advanced from the League Week will engage in this phase, participating in a total of nine matches over the weekend. Each match day will feature three classic games from 9:30 pm to 11:50 pm.

The points achieved throughout Super Weekend 1 will factor into the overall standings, establishing which teams qualify for the next phase. The four leading teams from the combined overall leaderboard (including Launch Week and Super Weekend 1) will secure direct passage to Super Weekend 2, but they will still participate in League Week 2.

Participating teams for Super Weekend 1 of BGMI Masters Series S1

Here are the 16 competing teams of the first Super Weekend:

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen Gaming OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Team Insane Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Medal Esports

Map Schedule for Day 1 (August 11)

The stage will unfold on the traditional Erangel map, followed by a high-paced match on Sanhok. The day will conclude as the competition transitions to the rugged terrain of Miramar's ruins.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

What happened during League Week 1

Chemin Esports caught everyone off guard, claiming the leading position with a relatively new team composition. Meanwhile, Blind Esports maintained their impressive form, securing a prominent position among the top-performing teams and becoming only the second team to exceed a three-digit score.

Both Numen Gaming and Global Esports exceeded expectations with outstanding performances, earning spots within the top five. Team Soul comfortably secured their qualification, while Team XSpark and Enigma Gaming, recently eliminated from BGIS 2023, made a strong comeback by attaining the 10th and 11th positions, respectively, in the qualifying stage.

Despite the addition of Spower to their roster, Godlike Esports faced an unexpected setback as they were unable to advance to the SW 1. Apart from them, teams like Revenant Esports (led by Sensei) and Entity Gaming (led by Saumraj) also failed to make an impact and qualify for the first Super Weekend of the BGMI Masters Series S2.

As the competition intensifies, the upcoming Super Weekend promises an exhilarating experience for BGMI fans, as the teams will be giving it their all. The BGMI event will only be broadcast on Star Sports for television viewers and Rooter for OTT platform users.