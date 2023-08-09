BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (9 August): List of all games and teams

In the ongoing League Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2, all 24 participants will contest in eight matches across four days. They have already played four matches each during the first two days. At 9:30 PM tonight, the third day will begin, where three games are planned to be played. The fourth and last day of this round will be hosted tomorrow.

In League Week 1, Chemin Esports leads the overall scoreboard with 65 points. Marcos Gaming also strengthened their position yesterday and is currently in second place, followed by OR and Numen. Fan favorite teams, GodLike, Soul, and Team Xspark are in 12th, 16th, and 17th positions, respectively.

Teams competing in BGMI Masters Series 2023 League Week 1

Here are the three groups of eight BGMI teams, who are currently colliding with each other in the League Week 1.

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

August 9 - Map rotation

Group A and B teams will clash in the first and second matches of Day 3, while Group B and C teams will battle in the third encounter. You can watch all three games live on Star Sports and Root at the time mentioned below.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Miramar (11:15 pm)

It will be a crucial day for Group B teams as they will play three matches tonight. Team Soul is currently in 16th place with 24 points and will focus on improving their game today. Punk-led Velocity Gaming is also in an unsafe zone as the squad ranks 20th with 17 points.

Group A will have two games on Day 3 of the BGMS League Week 1. GodLike and Enigma, some of the top experienced BGMI teams, hold 12th and 14th positions, respectively. These squads also need to up their performance today.

NODWIN Gaming



Watch the action LIVE 4th - 27th Aug 9:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast on Star Sports

Streaming Partner Rooter



Even the giants stumbled as the battleground witnessed fierce battles & strategies, explore the dynamic shifts in BGMS League week 1 Day 2
Watch the action LIVE 4th - 27th Aug 9:30 PM IST
TV Broadcast on Star Sports
Streaming Partner Rooter

Defending champions Global Esports, who are in Group C, had a horrible Day 1 and 2 as they managed only seven points from four matches. Every match will be important for them.