BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 15): List of all games and teams

The second day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 League Week 2 is scheduled for August 15. The day will feature three encounters between 24 invited teams who have been divided into three groups of eight squads each. The League Week spans four days, and at its conclusion, the top 12 teams determined by their overall performance will secure a spot in the second Super Weekend.

The BGMI event has a prize pool of ₹2,10,00,000 and is hosted offline and streamed in multiple languages on Star Sports and Rooter. The winner will take home a whopping ₹1,00,000 home while the runners-up will be rewarded ₹35,00,000 and ₹12,50,000.

BGMI Masters Series S2 League Week 2 groups

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Medal Esports Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Gaming Marcos Gaming

Day 2 (August 15) map order

There will be two matches on the Erangel map and one on Miramar. Notably, the teams in Group C, who only had one match yesterday, are scheduled to compete in three matches today, whereas those in Group B are set to participate in just one match.

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Erangel (11:15 pm)

What happened on BGMI Masters Series League Week 2 Day 1?

Velocity Gaming, having missed out on qualifying for the previous Super Weekend, is leaving no stone unturned. They had an explosive beginning to the week, amassing an impressive 60 points. The team is leading by a substantial margin of more than 25 points compared to the closest contender, showcasing their determination.

Gladiator Esports showcased a well-rounded gameplay strategy to secure the second position with 35 points, while Team Insane adopted an aggressive approach to secure the third spot.

Team GodLike had a commendable performance and started strong by clinching one chicken dinner and securing the fourth position with 30 points. Team 8Bit and Team Soul had a moderately successful day, currently holding the sixth and seventh positions with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Blind Esports only participated in one match but couldn't make a significant impact, whereas Team XSpark also played just one match and managed to secure only one point, placing them at the bottom of the League Week 2 Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series.