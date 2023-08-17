BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 17): List of all games and teams

The concluding day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 League for Week 2 has been scheduled for August 17. During the day, a set of three matches will be fiercely contested by the 24 invited teams. At the end of Day 4, the scores accumulated over the four-day week will determine the top 12 teams to advance to Super Weekend 2.

Notably, four teams have already secured their spots in the subsequent stage. These teams are also participating in this phase, but they will continue to remain in the tournament regardless of their current performance.

BGMI Masters Series S2 League Week 2 groups

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Medal Esports Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Gaming Marcos Gaming

Week 2 Day 4 - August 17 games

Group C will partake in their remaining three matches today, while Group A and B will clash in two and one matches, respectively. Two matches will be played in Erangel, while one will take place in the fast-paced environment of Sanhok.

Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 pm)

Overall standings after Day 3

Velocity Gaming has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first team to surpass the 100-point mark, amassing an impressive 101 points in their campaign. Despite their inability to secure a spot in the first Super Weekend, the team displayed a proactive approach right from the start of this week.

Meanwhile, Team Insane, who has already secured their place in the upcoming Super Weekend of the BGMI Masters, adopted an aggressive strategy that paid off when they became the team with the highest frag points. Numen Gaming orchestrated a remarkable resurgence, surging up the ranks by an impressive 17 positions to secure fourth place. Through their performance in two matches, they garnered 40 points.

In a surprising turn of events, Lucknow Giants also experienced a substantial leap in their standings, culminating their efforts in a commendable sixth-place finish. Conversely, Team Godlike experienced a minor setback, slipping to the seventh rank in the BGMI Masters S2 LW 2.

Team Soul, a fan-favorite team, managed to improve their position by climbing four places, securing the 12th rank. However, despite this advancement, their performance was not up to the standards, and they will have to play well to book their spot in the next round.

On the other hand, Team XSpark played one game on the third day of the BGMI Masters LW2 and descended to the twenty-first rank. Even though Blind had already qualified, their standing dropped to the 23rd rank.