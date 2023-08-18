BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 18): List of all games and teams

The second Super Weekend of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 will commence on Friday, August 18. Over the course of three days, the 16 qualified teams will engage in this thrilling round, striving to collect as many points as they can across nine matches. Every day of the Super Weekend will showcase three classic matches scheduled from 9:30 pm IST.

Only the points achieved during the Super Weekend will be considered for establishing the comprehensive rankings that will ultimately determine the teams' progression to the next stage. The LAN-based BGMI tournament with a prize pool of ₹2,10,00,000 is broadcasted on Rooter and Star Sports.

Participating teams for Super Weekend 2 of BGMI Masters Series 2023

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Giants Medal Team Soul Blind Gladiators Esports Global Esports Team Insane

Map schedule for Super Weekend 2 Day 1 (August 18)

The first match of the second Super Weekend will be contested in Erangel, followed by battles in Sanhok and Miramar, respectively.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

What happened during League Week 2 of the BGMI Masters Series 2023

Velocity Gaming secured the leading position during the qualifying stage, accumulating an impressive 107 points. The team exhibited a well-rounded gameplay strategy, demonstrating precise rotations. Team Insane, on the other hand, leaned heavily towards an aggressive playstyle, garnering 70% of their points from eliminations. This approach earned them a respectable second place with 95 points.

Gladiator Esports sustained their consistent performance, clinching the third spot with 86 points, while Gods Reign improved their standing, ascending to the fourth rank. Team 8 Bit achieved a sixth-place finish, complemented by a chicken dinner and a total of 78 points. Orangutan made a late push, accumulating 34 points in the final two matches, securing the 12th rank.

Despite encountering a challenging week, the fan favorites Team Soul managed to secure a place in the next round with 61 points. In contrast, their rivals, GodLike Esports, faced disappointment once again by failing to qualify for the Super Weekend, placing their tournament journey at risk.

Both Spy Esports and True Rippers Esports were eliminated from the BGMI event. Likewise, OR Esports and Team XSpark did not meet the requirements to advance to the Super Weekend, leaving them vulnerable to elimination.