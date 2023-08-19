BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 19): List of all games and teams

The second Super Weekend Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 is set to unfold on August 19 at 9:30 pm IST. During this eventful day, the 16 qualifying teams will compete in three intense battles to accumulate as many points as possible. Notably, only the points garnered throughout the Super Weekend will count towards the comprehensive rankings.

The top four teams in the overall League Stage ranking will directly earn a seat in the Grand Finals, while the bottom four teams will be eliminated from the event. The remaining 16 teams, positioned between 5th and 20th, will convene once more in a riveting two-day playoff stage. This crucial phase will ultimately decide the 12 teams that will advance to the finals.

Participating teams in Super Weekend 2 of BGMI Masters Series 2023

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Giants Medal Team Soul Blind Gladiators Esports Global Esports Team Insane

Map schedule for Super Weekend 2 Day 2 (August 19)

The day will follow a similar schedule as Day 1, with matches contested in three classic maps starting with Erangel and concluding with Miramar.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

Super Weekend 2 Day 1 highlights of BGMI Masters Series 2023

The new BGMI roster of Global Esports was on the top of the table with 59 points. The team amassed 59 points in the three matches they played and also secured a chicken dinner. Orangutan, who had an average Qualifying Week 2, made a notable entrance and claimed the second rank with a total of 40 points. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming showcased their prowess by clinching the third position with an equal score of 40 points, despite not having snagged any chicken dinners.

WSB Gaming maintained their momentum from League Week 2 and clinched an impressive fourth-place finish. However, the previously dominant Velocity Gaming, who secured the top spot in the qualifying stage, had a modest start this time around, amassing a mere 13 points, with just three placement points to their name.

On the other hand, Team Soul encountered a catastrophic start, finding themselves languishing at the bottom of the rankings with a meager four points. Their struggles were evident as they only managed to secure one finish point across the three intense battles they contested.