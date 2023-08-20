BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 20): List of all games and teams

Day 3 of BGMI Masters Series Season 2's Super Weekend 2 is scheduled to take place on August 20. There is a modification in today's schedule as there will be four matches instead of the usual three. The second day featured only two games due to technical difficulties, and some teams also complained about ping issues.

Three lineups, namely Spy Esports, True Rippers, and Team GodLike, have already faced elimination in the tournament. With the completion of the Super Weekend 2 Day 3, the League Stage of the event will also be completed with the top four rosters advancing to the Finals, and the fifth to 20th moving to the Playoffs.

Participating teams in Super Weekend 2 of BGMI Masters Series 2023

The list of all the teams participating in BGMI Masters Series 2023's Super Weekend 2 stands as:

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Giants Medal Team Soul Blind Gladiators Esports Global Esports Team Insane

Map schedule for BGMI Masters Series 2023 Super Weekend 2 Day 3 (August 20)

The competition will initiate and conclude with a desert map match on Miramar, flanked by matches on Erangel and Sanhok.

Match 1 - Miramar

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Miramar

BGMI Masters Series 2023 Super Weekend 2 Day 2 highlights

Day 2 saw Entity take a jump of 33 points in the two matches they played. The team is now in second place in Super Weekend 2 ranking with 67 points, and just behind Global Esports with 76 points. Team Insane also jumped five places and occupied third place with 59 points, while Orangutan slipped to fourth place.

Marcos Gaming, who was in third place on Day 1, could only gather one point in two matches and slipped down to eighth place with 41 points. Gods Reign and Team 8Bit also saw some fall and are currently on 11th and 12th rank, respectively. Fan-favorite Team Soul could only collect seven points, which took their week's total to 11 points.

League Stage leaderboard after SW 2 Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda )

Team Insane and Global Esports are the only two lineups that have crossed the 200 point mark in the overall League stage (Launch Week and Super Weekends). Orangutan and Team Soul ranked 11th and 12th, respectively. OR Esports, who had not qualified for the SW 2, held 13th position in the League rankings.

Team XSpark, owned by BGMI star Scout, captured 15th place, followed by Entity Gaming and WSB. Lucknow Giants need only 17 points to enter the top 20.