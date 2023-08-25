BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 25): List of all games and teams

The eagerly awaited Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 is set to kick off on Friday, August 25. Over the course of three intense days, the spotlight will be on the top 16 teams from the tournament as they engage in a final showdown across 12 exhilarating matches. Notably, the elimination of two prominent teams, Soul and GodLike has sent shockwaves among fans and added an unexpected twist to the finals.

With monumental stakes on the line, the event features an astounding prize pool of ₹2.1 crore, with the victor set to claim a staggering ₹1 crore. The tournament is being broadcast on Star Sports 1 and 2 in three languages. Online viewers ca catch the action on Rooter starting at 9:30 pm IST.

Participating squads for BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Finals

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan Oneblade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

Grand Finals Day 1 map schedule

Each day will have four matches, with the initial and concluding bouts unfolding on the iconic Erangel map. Apart from that, the other two matches will be held on the map of Sanhok and Miramar, respectively.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:30 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:20 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:00 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:40 pm)

Teams to watch out for

Blind Esports has been in remarkable form and stands as a strong contender for the championship title. This roster previously clinched the BGMI Masters Series Season 1 championship when they were part of Global Esports, who are a formidable force this season despite currently having a relatively inexperienced lineup.

Team Insane, who has been punching above their weight for quite some time, is another BGMI squad to watch out for. They are led by Adi and become unstoppable once they gain momentum. On the other hand, Marcos Gaming's new roster, led by Aladin, has exhibited consistent gameplay, emerging as a significant threat in the competition.

Global, OR, and Orangutan have demonstrated their abilities in the previous stages, and these teams are quite capable of clinching this BGMI title. Medal and Gladiator Esports also stand out as two teams that have showcased glimpses of brilliance throughout the tournament. If all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place, they possess the potential to emerge as serious contenders for the title.