BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 26): List of all games and teams

The second and penultimate day of the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals is set to be played on August 26, 2023. This phase in the tournament is a decisive one, as the top teams will look to solidify their lead, while those positioned lower on the leaderboard will try to ascend and improve their standings.

Spanning three days, the Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals see the best 16 teams of the event engaging in a rigorous competition across 12 matches to determine the victor. With a substantial prize pool of ₹2.1 crore, this tournament is happening offline in New Delhi.

Participating teams for BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals

Here are the participating teams for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series Season 2 Finals:

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2 Map Schedule

The Day 2 schedule remains the same as the previous day, with two Battlegrounds Mobile India matches taking place on Erangel and one match each occurring on Sanhok and Miramar.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:47 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:12 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:56 pm)

Grand Finals Day 1 results

Orangutan secured the first position on the leaderboard on Day 1, with an impressive 71 points and three podium finishes.

Although Gladiators Esports had a sluggish start on the day, their fortunes took a turn for the better as they clinched a chicken dinner in the second match, amassing a total of 59 points. Velocity Gaming, led by BGMI pro player Punkk, played well and secured the third rank with 49 points.

Team 8Bit had a poor start, but a chicken dinner in the final match helped them redeem themselves. The win pushed them into the top five with 32 points.

Team Insane, on the other hand, finished the day in eighth place. Global Esports' inconsistent gameplay relegated them to the ninth position on the leaderboard.

Blind Esports, a star BGMI lineup, encountered some difficulties on the day, resulting in their placement at the 11th spot. Similarly, Team XSpark continued to struggle and finished in the 15th position with only 15 points to their name.