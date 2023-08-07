BGMI Masters Series 2023 today matches (7th August): List of all games and teams

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2’s League Week 1 is about to start in a few hours. Twenty Four teams will contest over the course of four days in this round to occupy a position in the Super Weekend (SW) 1. Each team has a total of eight matches to prove themselves, and the top 16 will move to SW 1.

After three days of nail-biting contests, Launch Week came to an end on August 6. Based on the performances, teams have been seeded into three groups of eight teams each for League Week 1, which will run from August 7 to 10.

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 League Week 1 groups and schedule

Here are the three groups for League Week 1:

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports Oneblade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Day 1 map schedule

Starting at 9:50 pm, Group A and B teams will battle it out in the opener, which will take place on the Erangel map. Here is the map order for the first day.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Miramar (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Sanhok (11:15 PM)

Where to watch

You can catch the BGMS S2 live on the Rooter app in Hindi. It is also being telecast on Start Sports 1 and 2 in English, Tamil, and Hindi. The livestream starts at 9:30 PM every day.

Launch Week highlights

This was the first round of the BGMI Masters Series S2 League Stage, where OR Esports clinched the top spot with 76 points. Team Insane, Revenant, and Medal Esports have also done well there, claiming second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Omega-led Team Soul and Owais-led Enigma have also started their BGMS S2 campaign on a good note, securing fifth and sixth positions. Defending champion Global Esports finished 12th, while GodLike Esports ended up in 18th position. Two underdogs, SPY, and True Rippers, had a slow start as they finished 23rd and 24th, respectively, in the Launch Week of the BGMI Masters Series.