BGMI Masters Series 2023 today matches (8th August): List of all games and teams

The competition between the 24 teams is at its peak in League Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2, with big names like Entity and Global Esports struggling on the opening day. The squads are battling it out to seal a spot in Super Weekend 1. Day 2 begins on Tuesday night at 9:30 pm, featuring three matches.

All the games of this BGMI event will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Rooter. In League Week 1, these 24 teams have been divided into three groups; A, B, and C, based on their Launch Week results.

BGMI Masters Series League Week 1 participants

Let's look at the three groups competing in League Week 1:

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports Oneblade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Day 2 (August 8) map order and timetable

The day will begin with an intense encounter between Group B and C teams at 9:50 pm IST. Two of the three matches will be held in the Erangel map.

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Erangel (11:15 pm)

What happened on Day 1?

Chemin Esports were off to an emphatic start in the League Week 1, as the squad took first place with 52 points after three games. Another underdog side, Oneblade, also performed well yesterday and secured second. Team Insane displayed their ability to achieve the third position. Team GodLike held seventh place after two encounters.

Omega-led Team Soul fought in all three matches of Day 1 and finished 10th in the overall standings. OR Esports, who topped the Launch Week, ended up in the 12th spot after two games. Enigma and Revenant struggled on Monday and finished 17th and 18th, respectively, with nine points each.

Team Xspark has played only one match and scored eight points. Global Esports, the 2022 BGMI Masters Series winner, gained three points in two matches. Entity Gaming and True Rippers also obtained only three points each on Day 1.