BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 saw Chemin Esports grab the pole spot with 52 points. Oneblade finished second with 37 points, while Team Insane settled for third in the overall standings. Gladiators Esports stood fourth with 22 points after three games. Blind Esports played only one game and achieved fifth place with 21 points.

Team GodLike took the seventh spot with 21 points after playing two games, followed by Gods Reign. Team Soul and OR Esports finished 10th and 12th with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Global, Entity, and True languished in 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. Medal Esports was 24th with no points after getting eliminated earlier in the third fixture.

BGMS Launch Week 1 Day 1 overview

Team GodLike came seventh on League Week 1 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel (Group A and B)

The first game’s blue zone shrank around the Erangel’s Military Base bridge. Chemin Esports put up a brilliant performance in the last few circles and ensured a Chicken Dinner with 24 points. Team Insane delivered a great display in the opening and secured 25 points. GodLike Esports also played astonishingly, grabbing 15 points there. Oneblade, OR, and Gladiators accumulated 14, 13, and 10 points, respectively. Team Soul, who got six points, were eliminated by Team Insane.

Team Soul obtained 10th rank on Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Miramar (Group A and B)

In the second match of the BGMS League Week 1, Oneblade Esports earned a four-kill Chicken after winning their crucial battle against WSB Gaming. Meanwhile, ClutchGod and Avi propelled Numen Gaming to accumulate 17 important points. WSB, Velocity, and Chemin collected 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Team Soul and Enigma Gaming added nine points each to their name. GodLike Esports looked good in the first few circles before losing their players during the fifth zone. The unit took six points thanks to Shadow’s performance.

Bottom 8 teams of BGMS League Week 1 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Sanhok (Group B and C)

Blind Esports surprisingly clinched the Chicken Dinner with 21 points. Gods Reign and Chemin Esports garnered 18 and 17 points, respectively. While 8Bit looked impressive, they suffered a surprising loss against Blind and settled for 14 points. Marcos Gaming managed to get 12 points. Meanwhile, Revenant and Team Xspark grabbed nine and eight points, respectively.