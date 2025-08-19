BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and overview 

Orangutan stayed in top position after Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage. The Aaru-led squad garnered 86 points in their six matches. Revenant XSpark was in second place with 54 points. True Rippers moved up to third with 50 points. Victores Sumus ranked fourth with 49 points.Marcos Gaming and LHS have earned 40 points each. Team Soul, led by BGMI pro Nakul, ensured seventh place with 39 points to their name. Reckoning and FS Esports accumulated 38 points each. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winners, held 10th spot with 37 points. Global Esports was 12th with 35 points.Gods Reign finished 13th with 34 points. Team GodLike improved their results on Day 2 and jumped to 15th place with 29 points after their four matches. Team 8Bit came 16th with 29 points. K9 Esports and Madkings have collected 22 and 21 points, respectively. Phoenix remained in the bottom with five points.Day 2 summary of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League StageOrangutan - 86 pointsRevenant XSpark - 54 pointsTrue Rippers - 50 pointsVictores Sumus - 49 pointsMarcos Gaming - 40 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 40 pointsTeam Soul - 39 pointsReckoning Esports - 38 pointsFS Esports - 38 pointsTeam Aryan - 37 pointsNoNx Esports - 36 pointsGlobal Esports - 35 pointsGods Reign - 34 pointsGenesis Esports - 33 pointsGodLike Esports - 29 points8Bit - 29 pointsTWOB - 28 pointsMeta Ninza - 26 points4TR Official - 23 pointsK9 Esports - 22 pointsMadkings Esports - 21 pointsMedal Esports - 20 pointsLikitha Esports - 20 pointsPhoenix Esports - 5 points View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 5 - Erangel - Group A and CTeam GodLike bounced back in the first game of Day 2 after their disappointing run on the opening day. The Punk-led squad grabbed a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis and 8Bit earned 15 and 13 points, respectively. Team Aryan and FS Esports scored 11 points each.Match 6 - Miramar - Group A and CReckoning Esports clinched a 16-point victory in this match. Victores Sumus and Genesis grabbed 13 and 12 points, respectively. LHS and 4TRX accumulated 10 points each. Madkings and Team Aryan secured nine points each. 8Bit and GodLike earned seven and six points respectively.Match 7 - Sanhok - Group A and BOrangutan registered their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters Series with 23 points. Team Soul and Revenant XSpark also played well, scoring 13 and 12 points to their respective names. True Rippers took eight points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 8 - Erangel - Group A and BTrue Rippers, led by BGMI star Jelly, clinched a 19-point Chicken Dinner in the last battle of Day 2. Orangutan's aggressive plays grabbed them 18 points, including 16 kills. Gods Reign scored 16 points with the help of 12 eliminations. NONX and Medal earned 10 points each.