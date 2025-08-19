BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and overview 

By Gametube
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:19 GMT
Day 2 of BGMS 2025 League Stage was played on August 19 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Orangutan stayed in top position after Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage. The Aaru-led squad garnered 86 points in their six matches. Revenant XSpark was in second place with 54 points. True Rippers moved up to third with 50 points. Victores Sumus ranked fourth with 49 points.

Marcos Gaming and LHS have earned 40 points each. Team Soul, led by BGMI pro Nakul, ensured seventh place with 39 points to their name. Reckoning and FS Esports accumulated 38 points each. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winners, held 10th spot with 37 points. Global Esports was 12th with 35 points.

Gods Reign finished 13th with 34 points. Team GodLike improved their results on Day 2 and jumped to 15th place with 29 points after their four matches. Team 8Bit came 16th with 29 points. K9 Esports and Madkings have collected 22 and 21 points, respectively. Phoenix remained in the bottom with five points.

Day 2 summary of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage

  1. Orangutan - 86 points
  2. Revenant XSpark - 54 points
  3. True Rippers - 50 points
  4. Victores Sumus - 49 points
  5. Marcos Gaming - 40 points
  6. Los Hermanos Esports - 40 points
  7. Team Soul - 39 points
  8. Reckoning Esports - 38 points
  9. FS Esports - 38 points
  10. Team Aryan - 37 points
  11. NoNx Esports - 36 points
  12. Global Esports - 35 points
  13. Gods Reign - 34 points
  14. Genesis Esports - 33 points
  15. GodLike Esports - 29 points
  16. 8Bit - 29 points
  17. TWOB - 28 points
  18. Meta Ninza - 26 points
  19. 4TR Official - 23 points
  20. K9 Esports - 22 points
  21. Madkings Esports - 21 points
  22. Medal Esports - 20 points
  23. Likitha Esports - 20 points
  24. Phoenix Esports - 5 points
Match 5 - Erangel - Group A and C

Team GodLike bounced back in the first game of Day 2 after their disappointing run on the opening day. The Punk-led squad grabbed a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis and 8Bit earned 15 and 13 points, respectively. Team Aryan and FS Esports scored 11 points each.

Match 6 - Miramar - Group A and C

Reckoning Esports clinched a 16-point victory in this match. Victores Sumus and Genesis grabbed 13 and 12 points, respectively. LHS and 4TRX accumulated 10 points each. Madkings and Team Aryan secured nine points each. 8Bit and GodLike earned seven and six points respectively.

Match 7 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Orangutan registered their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters Series with 23 points. Team Soul and Revenant XSpark also played well, scoring 13 and 12 points to their respective names. True Rippers took eight points.

Match 8 - Erangel - Group A and B

True Rippers, led by BGMI star Jelly, clinched a 19-point Chicken Dinner in the last battle of Day 2. Orangutan's aggressive plays grabbed them 18 points, including 16 kills. Gods Reign scored 16 points with the help of 12 eliminations. NONX and Medal earned 10 points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Edited by Angad Sharma
