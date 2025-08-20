BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage came to an end on August 20, 2025. Orangutan Gaming came out on top, with 99 points after eight matches. Team GodLike performed well on Day 3 and jumped to second place on the leaderboard, with 95 points and three Chicken Dinners. FS Esports finished third, with 68 points, despite not winning any matches. Revenant XSpark was fourth with 66 points.Global Esports ranked fifth with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner, followed by Genesis and Gods Reign at sixth and seventh, with 62 and 61 points, respectively. Team 8Bit ensured eighth place with 59 points, and Team Soul slipped to ninth with 56 points.True Rippers and Victores Sumus have scored 52 points each at the end of Day 3, while K9 Esports and Los Hermanos have collected 48 points each. Reckoning, Aryan, and TWOB have accumulated 41 points each. Lastly, Meta Ninza and Phoenix placed in the bottom two, with 29 and 14 points, respectively.Day 3 overview of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan - 99 pointsGodLike Esports - 95 pointsFS Esports - 68 pointsRevenant XSpark - 66 pointsGlobal Esports - 62 pointsGenesis Esports - 62 pointsGods Reign - 61 points8Bit - 59 pointsTeam Soul - 56 pointsTrue Rippers - 52 pointsVictores Sumus - 52 pointsMarcos Gaming - 49 pointsK9 Esports - 48 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 48 points4TR Official - 43 pointsLikitha Esports - 43 pointsReckoning Esports - 41 pointsTeam Aryan - 41 pointsTWOB - 41 pointsMadkings Esports - 38 pointsNoNx Esports - 38 pointsMedal Esports - 33 pointsMeta Ninza - 29 pointsPhoenix Esports - 14 pointsMatch 9 - ErangelGods Reign started Day 3 on a great note and won the first game with 21 points. Team Soul and Global Esports ensured 16 points each. GodLike earned 13 points, including 10 eliminations.Match 10 - Miramar GodLike won a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis Esports secured 17 points, including 11 kills. 8Bit claimed 12 important points thanks to BGMI star Spower’s five kills. Meanwhile, Revenant XSpark and Orangutan grabbed nine points each in this match.Match 11 - Sanhok GodLike registered its third Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters with 21 points. K9 Esports added 12 points to its tally, while 8Bit, FS, and Likitha each secured 11 points. Genesis accumulated nine points in this match.GodLike had a great run on Day 3 of BGMS (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Match 12 - Erangel 4TR Esports clinched the last encounter of the day with 18 points. FS Esports also did well and earned 18 points. GodLike and Likitha managed 15 and 12 points, respectively, while Medal Esports, which features BGMI star ScoutOp, scored 10 points in this match.