BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

Orangutan came out on top in the overall standings after Day 4 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League. The Aaru-led powerhouse grabbed 125 points in its 12 matches. Team Soul jumped to second place with 115 points after winning two Chicken Dinners on Day 4. Meanwhile, Team GodLike slipped to the third rank with 110 points after its 10 matches.

Gods Reign also had a good day, moving up to the fourth place with 92 points and one Chicken Dinner. Marcos Gaming and Revenant XSpark finished fifth and sixth with 91 and 87 points, respectively. Madkings jumped to the seventh place with 87 points and one Chicken Dinner. Global Esports ranked eighth with 83 points.

FS Esports and Genesis were ninth and tenth with 82 and 80 points, respectively. Team 8Bit, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, came 11th with 79 points. True Rippers and K9 Esports scored 58 and 57 points, respectively. Meta Nina moved up to 18th with 53 points, and Phoenix came in 24th with 26 points.

Day 4 summary of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League

Here's a look at the overall standings post BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 4:

Orangutan - 125 points Team Soul - 115 points GodLike Esports - 110 points Gods Reign - 92 points Marcos Gaming - 91 points Revenant XSpark - 87 points Madkings Esports - 85 points Global Esports - 83 points FS Esports - 82 points Genesis Esports - 80 points 8 Bit - 79 points Los Hermanos Esports - 77 points Victores Sumus - 59 points True Rippers - 58 points K9 Esports - 57 points Team Aryan - 56 points NoNx Esports - 56 points Meta Ninza - 53 points Medal Esports - 49 points Reckoning Esports - 48 points TWOB - 47 points 4TR Official - 46 points Likitha Esports - 45 points Phoenix Esports - 26 points

Match 13 - Erangel

Marcos Gaming notched up a 21-point victory in the opening encounter of the day. Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Destro, claimed 15 points. NONX and LHS took 14 and 12 points, respectively. Medal and Revenant scored 11 points each.

Match 14 - Miramar

Team Soul earned its first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters with 21 points. LHS and FS Esports secured 17 and 14 points, respectively. Team Aryan grabbed 11 points, including eight kills. Orangutan took seven points.

Match 15 - Sanhok

Team Soul clinched its second Chicken Dinner with 26 points, while Madkings ensured 26 important points. Marcos and Phoenix accumulated 17 and 10 points, respectively. Gods Reign acquired 10 points.

Match 16 - Erangel

Madkings secured its first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters 2025 with 21 points. Team 8Bit played well and added 18 points to its name. Global Esports and Meta Ninza earned 16 and 12 points, respectively.

