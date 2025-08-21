BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

Orangutan came out on top in the overall standings after Day 4 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League. The Aaru-led powerhouse grabbed 125 points in its 12 matches. Team Soul jumped to second place with 115 points after winning two Chicken Dinners on Day 4. Meanwhile, Team GodLike slipped to the third rank with 110 points after its 10 matches.
Gods Reign also had a good day, moving up to the fourth place with 92 points and one Chicken Dinner. Marcos Gaming and Revenant XSpark finished fifth and sixth with 91 and 87 points, respectively. Madkings jumped to the seventh place with 87 points and one Chicken Dinner. Global Esports ranked eighth with 83 points.
FS Esports and Genesis were ninth and tenth with 82 and 80 points, respectively. Team 8Bit, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, came 11th with 79 points. True Rippers and K9 Esports scored 58 and 57 points, respectively. Meta Nina moved up to 18th with 53 points, and Phoenix came in 24th with 26 points.
Day 4 summary of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League
Here's a look at the overall standings post BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 4:
- Orangutan - 125 points
- Team Soul - 115 points
- GodLike Esports - 110 points
- Gods Reign - 92 points
- Marcos Gaming - 91 points
- Revenant XSpark - 87 points
- Madkings Esports - 85 points
- Global Esports - 83 points
- FS Esports - 82 points
- Genesis Esports - 80 points
- 8 Bit - 79 points
- Los Hermanos Esports - 77 points
- Victores Sumus - 59 points
- True Rippers - 58 points
- K9 Esports - 57 points
- Team Aryan - 56 points
- NoNx Esports - 56 points
- Meta Ninza - 53 points
- Medal Esports - 49 points
- Reckoning Esports - 48 points
- TWOB - 47 points
- 4TR Official - 46 points
- Likitha Esports - 45 points
- Phoenix Esports - 26 points
Match 13 - Erangel
Marcos Gaming notched up a 21-point victory in the opening encounter of the day. Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Destro, claimed 15 points. NONX and LHS took 14 and 12 points, respectively. Medal and Revenant scored 11 points each.
Match 14 - Miramar
Team Soul earned its first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters with 21 points. LHS and FS Esports secured 17 and 14 points, respectively. Team Aryan grabbed 11 points, including eight kills. Orangutan took seven points.
Match 15 - Sanhok
Team Soul clinched its second Chicken Dinner with 26 points, while Madkings ensured 26 important points. Marcos and Phoenix accumulated 17 and 10 points, respectively. Gods Reign acquired 10 points.
Match 16 - Erangel
Madkings secured its first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Masters 2025 with 21 points. Team 8Bit played well and added 18 points to its name. Global Esports and Meta Ninza earned 16 and 12 points, respectively.